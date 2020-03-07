Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘He was our best player today’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to midfielder moment in 3-1 win

Published

55 mins ago

on

Plenty of Queens Park Rangers fans have reacted to Geoff Cameron’s sending off in the 3-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game saw both sides looking to get themselves back on track after being fairly inconsistent over the last few weeks and it was the home side who would open the scoring when Daniel Johnston struck from the penalty spot.

The game was a fairly even affair up until the hour mark as Grant Hall got the visitors back into the game and it was from that moment which Mark Warburton’s side took full advantage.

Victory did look unlikely though as Cameron was sent off with just under 20 minutes to go, but Rangers produced a superb end to the game.

Take part in our latest QPR quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15

Who is this ex-QPR right-back?

Ryan Manning got the visitors in the lead with 12 minutes remaining on the clock, and the win was sealed when young Eberechi Eze struck with six minutes remaining on the clock.

Below are some of the latest comments from Rangers fans on Cameron’s early dismissal:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He was our best player today’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to midfielder moment in 3-1 win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: