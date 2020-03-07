‘He was our best player today’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to midfielder moment in 3-1 win

Plenty of Queens Park Rangers fans have reacted to Geoff Cameron’s sending off in the 3-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game saw both sides looking to get themselves back on track after being fairly inconsistent over the last few weeks and it was the home side who would open the scoring when Daniel Johnston struck from the penalty spot.

The game was a fairly even affair up until the hour mark as Grant Hall got the visitors back into the game and it was from that moment which Mark Warburton’s side took full advantage.

Victory did look unlikely though as Cameron was sent off with just under 20 minutes to go, but Rangers produced a superb end to the game.

Ryan Manning got the visitors in the lead with 12 minutes remaining on the clock, and the win was sealed when young Eberechi Eze struck with six minutes remaining on the clock.

Below are some of the latest comments from Rangers fans on Cameron’s early dismissal:

My MOTM is Cameron for getting sent off. Bravo, Geoff. 😂😂😂😂 #PNEQPR #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) March 7, 2020

I’ve always said it, we’d play better with ten man than with Cameron in the team #PNEQPR — ChairSZN (@_RyanQPR_) March 7, 2020

Thank god we want have to see Cameron play next game #PNEQPR — ChairSZN (@_RyanQPR_) March 7, 2020

Ball subbed at half-time, Cameron now sent off. This is going to be a long 25 mins for our back 4. 😫#PNEQPR — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@QPRSteve1982) March 7, 2020

Why did he take off the GOAT instead of Cameron? #QPR — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) March 7, 2020

.@qpr #qpr Cameron sent off… he was our best player today, imo! But a bit untidy with his challenges. — Adam (@PointedFour) March 7, 2020

Cameron what u doing? — Linda QPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇨🇾 (@WidgeQPR) March 7, 2020