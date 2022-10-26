“He was laughing at me” – Rotherham’s Matt Taylor reveals referee frustration

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor has revealed his frustration at “poor officiating” in last night’s 2-2 draw with Coventry City and suggested it was made worse as the referee “was laughing at me coming off the pitch”.

The Millers took the lead twice in their midweek Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena – first through Cohen Bramall and then through Conor Washington – but were pegged back on both occasions.

The Sky Blues’ second equaliser came from the spot in the 91st minute after a tangle of legs between Richard Wood and Callum O’Hare saw the referee award a penalty.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Taylor suggested that was the wrong decision.

“The second goal’s not a penalty,” he said. “Woody’s not changed his movement in terms of his stride pattern. The lads tangled his legs into Woody’s legs. The balls going away from goal. Woody’s not tried to pinch the ball in any way so he’s carried on in his direction.

“That’s not a pen in any way but unfortunately that’s a reflection on probably what the referee did tonight.”

Asked for his assessment of the performance of the officials throughout last night’s 2-2 draw with Coventry, Taylor revealed his frustration.

He said: “I was disappointed at the end because it was a bounce ball at the end, which is clearly our ball. The resulting free-kick, the lad clearly wasn’t looking at the ball and ran into our centre-half and got given a free-kick.

“It was just a culmination of those little bits and pieces. It will sound like I’m making excuses and moaning but we have to fight for our players. Our players couldn’t give any more. They were outstanding tonight but for some poor officiating.

“It makes it worse because he was laughing at me coming off the pitch.”

“Seems poor,” he added. “Make the right decisions but don’t do that.”

The result leaves Rotherham 11th in the table after 16 games while Coventry remain in the relegation zone.

The Millers are back in action against Cardiff City on Saturday and will play Burnley, Norwich City, Sheffield United, and Luton Town before the winter World Cup break gets underway next month.

The Verdict

Taylor’s frustrations will likely be echoed by the Millers faithful, who will be glad to see their manager calling out the officials.

It did look like a harsh call but a tangle of legs like that between defender and attacker always gives the referee a decision to make.

Ultimately, that has meant Rotherham come away with one point instead of three so you can understand Taylor’s frustration.

It’s made worse by the suggestion that the referee was laughing at him as he came off the pitch after full time.