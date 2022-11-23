“He was just so good on the ball” – Derby County fan pundit identifies midfielder as ideal addition to Paul Warne’s side

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have had a turbulent few years but they will be optimistic about what the future holds under Paul Warne and the current ownership.

The immediate focus is getting back into the Championship and with the January transfer window nearly upon us, the Rams boss will already be lining up potential deals he looks to put his own mark on the team.

And, following the transfer theme, we asked Derby fan pundit Liam which former player he felt would make a big different to the current Rams side, and he went for a popular former midfielder.

“I’d have to say Will Hughes.

“He left for Watford at the time and he was just so good on the ball, his passing range was fantastic, he could turn players. He really was the key to our team in that season that we went to Wembley.

“Unfortunately he left us to go to Watford for a bit of money but he loved Derby, and I think he would look really good alongside Max Bird and Conor Hourihane. He’s also at a good age where he could come back and do something massive for us.”

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

Hughes was a fantastic player for Derby as he really could do it all at Championship level. He was intelligent in possession, could travel with the ball and had a bit of fight in him as well.

So, most fans would agree with this suggestion and it would be a dream to have another player like that to come through the academy.

Of course, this transfer won’t happen but you would expect Warne to move to sign a midfielder when the window opens in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.