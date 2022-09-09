“He was incredible” – Swansea fan pundit identifies next bright youngster to watch

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea have brought through a host of young players over the years but which of the current crop should fans be getting most excited about?

The Swans have a proud history of developing footballers and seeing them going on to have fine careers, with many playing at international level.

That said, we asked FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Millar for who he thinks could be next, and he had this to say:

“We have had a few great youngsters come through just to name a few, Joe Allen who has gone on to have a really good career, Ben Davies who’s still having a great career.

“We’ve got a few coming through now and the two I’m really looking forward to are Ollie Cooper and Cameron Congreve.

“Congreve is an exciting, attacking minded winger and then Ollie Cooper seems to be a bit of everything like a box-to-box player.

“He always gets back and makes a challenge. He can go forward and make passes. It’s like he’s got a bit of everything.

“But if I was to choose one of them, it would 100% be Ollie Cooper. I watched him at Oxford and the bloke was everywhere. He was absolutely everywhere. And he was incredible. And I said then that he needs to start or at least get some sort of game time in the Championship. And you saw the other week he comes on gets an assist.

“I think his just all round general play was fantastic. And it got the man the match award as well. So for me, absolutely, it’s Ollie Cooper I’m most looking forward to seeing how he gets on this season.”

The Verdict

Cooper does look a good player and one that the club will want to keep around for some time to come yet.

The Welsh club have some fine players in their squad and Cooper fits in well, so it’s going to be interesting watching him develop in the coming months.