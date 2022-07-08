“He was honest” – Huddersfield chief addresses reported Carlos Corberan interest amid new Leeds links

Huddersfield Town director of football Leigh Bromby has claimed that Carlos Corberan did not leave the Championship club to take another job elsewhere.

Corberan has been linked with a return to Leeds United since his Terriers exit was confirmed but reports have indicated that his departure was due to differing opinions on how to take the John Smith’s Stadium outfit forward.

The Spaniard’s departure came as a surprise though a report from the Daily Mail ahead of the confirmed news suggested that there was interest in him from a rival club.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Bromby has suggested that the reported interest in Corberan did not play a part in his decision to leave after two years at the helm.

He said: “No, that’s not the indication I had. He was honest and said he doesn’t have another club to walk into.”

Reports have suggested that Corberan is set to return to Spain after leaving the Terriers.

Danny Schofield has been named as his permanent replacement, with the 42-year-old stepping up from his role as a first team coach and the head of Huddersfield’s B team.

The Verdict

Huddersfield fans will be relieved to hear Bromby’s suggestion that Corberan has not left to join a rival club.

They will have been excited to see what he could achieve with the Terriers in 2022/23 so to see him on the touchline elsewhere would be a difficult one to take.

You’d imagine there will be interested clubs now his departure has been confirmed as his stock is high after last season’s achievements.

Whether he’d be open to returning to Leeds as a coach remains to be seen but it would be a surprise.