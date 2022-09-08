“He was expected to come into the club and do a lot” – Burnley fan pundit picks out most underwhelming Clarets player this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Considering the start to the season they have had, there can’t be too many complaints from Burnley fans regarding their performances so far under Vincent Kompany.

After eight matches, the Clarets sit in fifth position in the Championship, having lost just once in their opening fixtures.

There have been four draws in there, but Kompany’s new-look side are evidently still taking their time to gel, although there has been a stand-out 5-1 success over Wigan Athletic in the middle of the rest of the results.

The possession-based style that Kompany employs is a far cry from what Burnley fans have witnessed in previous years under Sean Dyche, and a whole host of new players were brought in to make that transition a more simple one.

Not everyone has started like a house on fire at Turf Moor though, as some of the new arrivals have either been injured or not really been given the opportunity so far to impress.

And for FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone, one of the summer signings in Luke McNally has been the club’s most underwhelming player so far this season, simply because there was an expectancy that the Irishman would slot straight into the starting 11 when that hasn’t been the case.

“I think on the most part it’s been a pretty good start from most of the players, but for underwhelming probably Luke McNally,” Ben said.

“He was expected to come into the club and do a lot but he doesn’t even make the bench anymore.

“We paid £1.6 million for him and he’s not even getting on the bench, so to me it just seems like a bit of a weird one with him, I did expect him to be quite decent, I know he’s still very raw but I did expect him to come in and do a very good job but he’s not been given the chance yet.”

The Verdict

Before he arrived at Burnley this summer, McNally hadn’t really had much game-time at all at a senior level, with just 87 games to his name for a player who will soon turn 23 years of age not that many.

And whilst he clearly came up well on the stats and ‘eye test’ for Burnley to splash a seven-figure fee on him, perhaps it is a case of McNally needing to adapt more to Kompany’s style of play before he makes the step up to the Championship.

It’s definitely far too early to say whether or not McNally will be a flop at Burnley, but if both Charlie Taylor and new signing Jordan Beyer are keeping him from playing first-team football, then perhaps in January the Irishman will find himself out on loan.

But it’s too soon to write him off just yet as he could still become a top defender at this level.