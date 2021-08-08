‘He was excellent’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance in Huddersfield draw

A number of Derby County supporters have been hailing the performance of defender Craig Forsyth following the Rams’ 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Rams were always going to be up against on their opening game of the new season with Wayne Rooney having to name a number of the club’s young academy players on the bench to fill slots given he has a threadbare squad to work with.

Derby, therefore, needed their experienced players to step up to the mark and Forsyth was one of the players who was able to do that against Huddersfield for sure.

The 32-year-old was an influential performer down the left-hand side and he helped to keep things solid throughout the contest and also did well at times when he got forwards to support attacks.

Forsyth managed to make two tackles, two key passes and also won eight out of the 11 aerial duels that he contested and 12 duels in total.

That saw him be a real leader on the field for the Rams and helped them to dig in at times when they were tiring and ensure they picked up a point in their opening game.

Many Derby supporters were quick to heap praise on Forsyth and suggest that he was arguably their strongest performer to help them get a positive result against Huddersfield.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Fair result but we will play far better sides this season, Roos made 2 good saves but still glued to his line though 🤦🏻‍♂️ we had 2 good chances in the second half but wanted too much time on the ball but as usual we aren’t clinical enough… strange one but I though Forsyth was MOM — Gav (@Gav1981) August 7, 2021

Never thought I would say this but craig Forsyth man of the match. Proved he can play and be important to derby. Brilliant fozzy. And sibley was very positive sub although Watson did well. I was proud of that performance derby #dcfcfans #dcfc — alan massam-lodge (@lodgey2510) August 7, 2021

I thought Forsyth had a very solid game today and Shinnie got through plenty. — ManxRam (@manx_ram) August 7, 2021

Forsyth easy MOM. Brilliant performance — DCFCtalk (@Dcfctalk2) August 7, 2021

Forsyth has been brilliant so has byrne #dcfc — Rhys Watkinson (@Wocko94) August 7, 2021

People are quick to criticize Fozzy when he plays bad but today I thought he was excellent 👍 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) August 7, 2021

Thought we played okay. Fozzy was good and Sibley improved us massively! #dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 — Will (@willmcmurtrie_) August 7, 2021