Derby County

‘He was everywhere’ – Many Derby County fans pick out influential display from 30-year-old in Reading win

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters have been piling praise on midfielder Graeme Shinnie following his excellent performance in their vital 1-0 win against Reading on Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game aiming to make it back-to-back wins at home and to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last weekend.

The Rams also knew that a victory against Reading would see them move back into positive points for the first time since they deducted 12 points for entering into administration.

One player that stood out for the Rams as they produced a battling performance to edge out an in-form Reading side was Shinnie.

The 30-year-old’s energy in the middle of the park was massive for Rooney’s side and helped them to keep John Swift quiet on the night.

In total, the midfielder managed to make three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance and he was also able to win seven duels as well in the middle of the park.

It was the sort of performance from Shinnie that typified his fighting spirit and also the determination and fight of the rest of the Derby squad.

Many Derby fans were blown away by Shinnie’s performance against Reading and suggested that he was the standout player for them on the night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


