‘He was everywhere’ – Many Derby County fans pick out influential display from 30-year-old in Reading win

A number of Derby County supporters have been piling praise on midfielder Graeme Shinnie following his excellent performance in their vital 1-0 win against Reading on Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game aiming to make it back-to-back wins at home and to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last weekend.

The Rams also knew that a victory against Reading would see them move back into positive points for the first time since they deducted 12 points for entering into administration.

One player that stood out for the Rams as they produced a battling performance to edge out an in-form Reading side was Shinnie.

The 30-year-old’s energy in the middle of the park was massive for Rooney’s side and helped them to keep John Swift quiet on the night.

In total, the midfielder managed to make three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance and he was also able to win seven duels as well in the middle of the park.

https://youtu.be/owYLDdDYM_Y

It was the sort of performance from Shinnie that typified his fighting spirit and also the determination and fight of the rest of the Derby squad.

Many Derby fans were blown away by Shinnie’s performance against Reading and suggested that he was the standout player for them on the night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

@BBCDerbySport allsop gave a fantastic performance tonight. Stake his claim as number 1. Bird fantastic again, shinnie proving why he is the scottish pirlo. Lots of positives. Onto saturday #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFCTransfers (@DCFCTransfers1) September 29, 2021

Every player did their bit tonight but I thought Shinnie was superb – he was everywhere, broke up play and set us on our way. Just so proud of the team @WayneRooney is giving us #dcfc — James Igoe (@jtigoe) September 29, 2021

Brilliant performance from The Rams tonight against an in form 12 man Reading. Shinnie with a sterling job on Swift, didn't give him any space. #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) September 29, 2021

I do hope Steve Clarke hasn’t completely given up on Graeme Shinnie for Scotland. He’s in the best form I’ve seen during his time at Derby County. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) September 29, 2021

Not a derby man on that pitch that didn’t give 100% today apart from Shinnie. He gave 1000% what a great player — Kyle (@dcfcKyle) September 29, 2021

Shinnie in the running every game — ManxRam (@manx_ram) September 29, 2021

Shinnie was head and shoulders above anyone today, unreal #dcfc #dcfcfans — Shane Milburn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@Sheepshufter) September 29, 2021