‘He was everywhere’, ‘Immense’ – Many West Brom fans rave about ‘standout player’ v Cardiff

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City at The Hawthorns yesterday but many Baggies fans have highlighted Karlan Grant as the standout performer.

James Collins nodded the visitors into the lead after 34 minutes but Callum Robinson pulled Valerien Ismael’s side level three minutes into the second half – latching onto Grant’s beautifully threaded ball and sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

The wide forward is Albion’s top scorer this season with nine goals but it was his creativity that shone once again as the game wore on with a raking ball forward creating not one but two opportunities for his teammates, both of which were kept out.

West Brom had all the momentum until Alex Mowatt’s wild challenge after 78 minutes left them down to 10 men but Grant nearly pulled the strings a final time to create a chance for the winner.

He dinked a ball over the top and Conor Townsend appeared to be dragged down in the Cardiff box chasing after it but the referee waved away calls for a penalty.

A scuffle after the final whistle saw both Sam Johnstone and Bluebirds centre-back Aden Flint shown straight red cards – an ugly end to a frustrating afternoon for the Baggies.

Grant’s performance was one of few bright spots for Albion, however, as illustrated by the reaction of many supporters on Twitter…

Can I just say something, for a winger Grant has been unbelievable this season. 9 goals, 4 Assists in half a season, a lot of the time being subbed off early. That’s 26 contributions in a season, which is way more than Pereira or Harvey Barnes got. Give the man some credit. — HAZWBA™️🇮🇪 (@WBAHazzaFT) January 2, 2022

Anyone who doesn’t say grant is wrong, didn’t stop running today and hardly put a foot wrong — Harley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@harley_wba) January 2, 2022

#wba Grant was the standout player today imo, his only fault was first half he was dropping way too deep. He at least wanted the ball and tried to make things happen — … (@Jab744) January 2, 2022

We were better with 10 men, my opinion Grant was motm. What did we do in the first half? — steve thompson (@thommo44) January 2, 2022

Best game karlan grant has had for #WBA in my eyes he was everywhere and was acting like a talisman. Normally he is a hider and masks over that with a goal but far better today. Great assist although it looked offside — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) January 2, 2022

I think Grants done well today , positive, looked to get on the ball and make things happen. A rarity in this side #wba — Lee (@Lee911611) January 2, 2022

Great goal. About 20 passes in build up, unreal vision from Grant, great finish from Robinson. Come on now baggies. #WBA — Cal Scriven (@CalScriven) January 2, 2022