Sky Bet Championship

‘He was everywhere’, ‘Immense’ – Many West Brom fans rave about ‘standout player’ v Cardiff

Published

13 seconds ago

on

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City at The Hawthorns yesterday but many Baggies fans have highlighted Karlan Grant as the standout performer. 

James Collins nodded the visitors into the lead after 34 minutes but Callum Robinson pulled Valerien Ismael’s side level three minutes into the second half – latching onto Grant’s beautifully threaded ball and sliding the ball into the bottom corner.

The wide forward is Albion’s top scorer this season with nine goals but it was his creativity that shone once again as the game wore on with a raking ball forward creating not one but two opportunities for his teammates, both of which were kept out.

West Brom had all the momentum until Alex Mowatt’s wild challenge after 78 minutes left them down to 10 men but Grant nearly pulled the strings a final time to create a chance for the winner.

He dinked a ball over the top and Conor Townsend appeared to be dragged down in the Cardiff box chasing after it but the referee waved away calls for a penalty.

A scuffle after the final whistle saw both Sam Johnstone and Bluebirds centre-back Aden Flint shown straight red cards – an ugly end to a frustrating afternoon for the Baggies.

Grant’s performance was one of few bright spots for Albion, however, as illustrated by the reaction of many supporters on Twitter…


