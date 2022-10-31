“He was constantly running and covering” – Watford fan pundit names standout performer against Wigan Athletic

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their relegation from the top flight last season, Watford are keen to go back to the Premier League on their first try.

Despite going down a league, their squad has stayed strong with a number of players that are Premier League quality having remained with the side providing a boost.

The Hornets did also add to their side though and keen to take the positives from last season, Hassane Kamara joined on a season long loan after he initially joined on loan back in January.

So far, the 28-year-old has made 15 appearances this season and one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits Justin Beattie felt he was the standout player as his side beat Wigan at the weekend as he said: “Best player was probably Hassane Kamara.

“He was constantly running and covering down the left-hand side without much support from Sarr so yeah I would’ve said the best player against Wigan was Hassane Kamara.”

The Verdict:

Hassane Kamara has been a regular part of the Watford side this season under the management of both Rob Edwards and now Slaven Bilic which shows how well he is doing for the club.

The fact he also returned to the club this season shows he is popular and did well on his first loan spell with the club.

There are high standards at Watford this season as they look to go straight back up and are in the process of climbing the table but it seems as though Kamara can have a big part to play in that push.

With four games left to go until the break for the World Cup, the Hornets have a great chance to put themselves in a strong position.