“He was capable of scoring 15/20 goals” – QPR fan pundit identifies ex-France international as someone who would fit into Beale’s XI

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis has offered his verdict on which former QPR player would fit in well as part of Michael Beale’s current side.

QPR are in the chase for a place in the Championship playoffs this season after at one point occupying the top spot before a poor run of form just before the World Cup break.

QPR go into the break in seventh, level on points with Millwall in sixth and just six points off the automatics.

With the team currently lacking depth in certain positions, as well as quality in others, Louis has given his thoughts on exactly what this team under Beale needs which player could be the tonic for the team’s troubles.

He has admitted the side currently lacks a goalscorer, so should look to former player Loic Remy to be the man to fire them up the table.

Despite him not spending a long time at Loftus Road, he was a clinical scorer for a poor side fighting relegation in the Premier League and would bring pace to the forward line.

“You’d look at the team and what we lack and that’s goals. I’d have to go for Loic Remy.

“In the prem, we didn’t have him long and we got relegation, playing under 20 games. But in the games he played in a team that was struggling, he didn’t do badly at all.

“If we saw more of him, he was capable of scoring 15/20 goals. I would not mind a prime Loic Remy now if it was ever possible. we’re lacking pace and goals upfront and hopefully, that problem can be fixed in January but for an ex-player, it has to be Loic Remy up front.”

Remy spent just six months at QPR, arriving in January from Marseille. Despite scoring six goals in 14 games, he was unable to prevent QPR from relegation to the Championship and was subsequently loaned out to Newcastle for the 13/14 season.

The Verdict

Remy clearly had quality. He was a French international and won several trophies in his time in France and at Chelsea.

Pace, finishing, versatility. He was a player who QPR fans would have hoped to have seen more of but it wasn’t to be.

As Louis says though, he would bring the quality QPR are lacking, which is a forward capable of making smart moves off defenders shoulder meaning he would bag dozens of assists with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock in support.