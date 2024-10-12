This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have had a number of big name players come through the club over the years.

In particular, a lot of talented stars featured for the Whites during their time in the Premier League under the likes of Sam Allardyce and Owen Coyle.

This includes players like Kevin Nolan, Jay-Jay Okocha, Fernando Hierro and Ivan Campo.

These players all had their role in keeping Bolton in the top flight for over a decade, from 2001 to 2012, before they suffered relegation with an 18th place finish.

But some of these players didn't get to spend enough time at the club, with supporters surely hoping some had stayed with the Whites longer than they did in the end.

Daniel Sturridge, Bolton claim

When asked which former player he wishes could’ve stayed at the club longer, FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jacques cited Daniel Sturridge.

The forward spent the second half of the 2010/11 campaign on loan with the club, and went on to star for Chelsea, Liverpool and even England in the years that followed.

“I’ll go with Daniel Sturridge,” Jacques told Football League World.

“Obviously, we signed him on loan from Chelsea in one of our last years in the Premier League.

“He was brilliant, I remember that season thinking he was the best striker talent-wise I’d seen in a long time.

“Probably since Nicolas Anelka, he was the best talent-wise that we had at the club.

“Obviously the nature of a loan deal, there’s not much you can do once everybody realised how good he was.

“He soon went on to have a stellar career at Chelsea, Liverpool, England.

“I just wish we could’ve had another year or two out of him.”

Daniel Sturridge’s Bolton stint

Daniel Sturridge - Bolton Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2010-11 12 (11) 8

Sturridge joined Bolton late in the 2011 January transfer window on loan from Chelsea, and went on to play 12 times in the Premier League for the club.

The now 35-year-old scored eight times in the top flight as Owen Coyle’s side finished 14th in the table.

Sturridge went on to spend another three seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning a Champions League title in 2012, before moving to Liverpool in that same summer.

The striker also earned 26 caps for the England national team, scoring eight times.

Daniel Sturridge could’ve made a huge difference to Bolton over another season

Bolton suffered relegation to the Championship in the 2011/12 campaign right after Sturridge went back to Chelsea.

If they had been able to secure another loan move that summer then who knows what could’ve been for the club.

Given his goal record for the Whites, there’s a chance he could’ve been the difference between finishing 18th and staying in the top flight for another year.

Sturridge at his best was an excellent forward, and Bolton supporters got to see that up close for only just a few months.