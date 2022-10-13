“He was an absolute steal“ – Hull City fan pundit identifies the club’s most underrated player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves has issued his verdict on who he thinks is the Tigers’ most underrated player so far this season.

The Championship club supporter has name-checked Regan Slater as the most under-appreciated player in the current squad.

The midfielder signed for Hull during the summer on a permanent basis having spent the previous season on loan at the MKM Stadium.

His role has significantly increased this campaign, starting all 13 of the team’s league games, compared to making only 16 appearances in total in 2021-22.

Our Hull fan pundit has credited the 21-year old for picking up a lot of the dog work, and carrying more of the defensive workload that his midfield partners are less capable of, while still contributing to the side’s attack.

He has also highlighted his lowly transfer sum, and has claimed that it feels like an absolute steal that he was signed for as little as £50K in today’s transfer market.

“100 per cent Regan Slater,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“I don’t think many people, podcasts, newspapers, sports outlets, I don’t think anyone would really pick up someone of Regan Slater’s ability.

“But I think his ability to pretty much go into every game and give 110 per cent from the first minute to the last with his heart on his sleeve.

“Honest player. Does all of the dog work of the midfield at the minute, making up for some of the shortfalls of the other midfielders alongside him.

“He doesn’t try anything spectacular, he gets on with his work, does the dog work, gets up the other end and tries to contribute in attack.

“He’s pretty much got everything.

“And for 50,000 pounds in today’s transfer market, he was an absolute steal.

“He might as well have been for free.

“He’s going to be some player in the future, I’m glad his permanent future lies here and we’ve not just got him on loan.

“Because he’s going to be a very important player for this club going forward.

“I think he was a very astute piece of business to get him in as cheap as we did.”

Slater is one of only three players to have started in all of the team’s league games so far, alongside Oscar Estupinan and Jacob Greaves.

Hull currently find themselves 20th in the Championship table amid a poor run of form as the club searches for a new permanent manager.

Up next for the Tigers is the visit of Birmingham City on 16 October.

The Verdict

Slater has certainly taken to his increased role at Hull quite well.

His performances have gone under the radar with Estupinan and Greaves receiving the majority of the plaudits.

That tends to be the way for players like Regan who pick up a lot of the more defensive duties from midfield.

But he has proven a very impressive piece of transfer business, and Hull will be looking forward to what else he can achieve with the team under a new manager in the coming months.