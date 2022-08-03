“He was absolutely brilliant” – Millwall fan pundit reacts to Leeds United loanee’s performance v Stoke City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford has praised the performance of Charlie Cresswell in the opening game of the new Championship season.

Cresswell arrived at the Den from Leeds United this summer as part of a season long loan agreement with the Premier League side.

This was his debut for the team, in which he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

Goals in each half secured all three points for Gary Rowett’s side as they moved to top of the table after the opening round.

This Millwall supporter claimed that his overall game was superb, winning every ball and every challenge.

He was over the moon with the youngster’s debut performance and is hopeful of more of the same over the course of the long campaign ahead.

“Against Stoke, Charlie Cresswell was phenomenal,” Luetchford told Football League World.

“He didn’t just score the two goals, he won everything. Every header, every challenge.

“I don’t think he put one foot wrong in the entire game.

“He was absolutely brilliant, the whole team played well but he was definitely a standout.

“As were all our debutants that day, hopefully there’s more of that to come and he is just brilliant.”

Cresswell first scored 12 minutes into the game to give the hosts an early lead before doubling the scoreline in the 65th minute, which sealed all three points for Rowett’s men.

But the Lions suffered a shock League Cup defeat on Tuesday night to Cambridge United.

Millwall next face a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on August 6.

The Verdict

This was the perfect start to life in Rowett’s side for Cresswell, who will be hoping to carry this form through to the entire season.

If he can play to this level, even if not quite to the same scoring standard, then it will significantly boost Millwall’s chances of being competitive this season.

These kinds of performances will also receive notice from the likes of Jesse Marsch, the Leeds manager.

It was an overall impressive display from Millwall and certainly a signal of intent for the year ahead.