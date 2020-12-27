‘He was a special, special player’ – Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce highlights former Celtic midfielder as most talented teammate from Bristol City spell

Former Bristol City winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has claimed that Paul Hartley was the most talented player he played with at Ashton Gate, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Campbell-Ryce spent two and a half seasons at Ashton Gate, joining under Keith Millen in January 2010 and going on to make 65 appearances for the South West club before leaving to join Notts County.

The 37-year-old was in and out of the starting XI during his time in Bs3 but played alongside some memorable Robins, including the likes of Lee Trundle, Marvin Elliott, Louis Carey, Albert Adomah, Yannick Bolasie, and former boss Lee Johnson.

However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, the former Jamaica international revealed that Hartley stood out as his most talented City teammate.

He said: “When I was at Bristol City, it was Paul Hartley.

“He was a special, special player. Unbelievable vision with limited legs. I don’t mean that disrespectfully, he didn’t really run a lot but his first touch and vision were second to none.”

Hartley’s one-season stint at Ashton Gate came late on in a career that lasted nearly two decades but he certainly proved his quality, as he grabbed five goals and seven assists for City from central midfield.

The midfielder joined the club from Celtic on a free transfer in 2009 and left to return to Scottish football with Aberdeen the following summer.

Clearly, he was someone that made an impact on his teammates as well as the supporters during his time in Bs3 and given their current struggles, he seems just the sort of player they could use now.