‘He wants to snatch their hands off’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest update on 27-y/o’s future

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the latest report from the Sheffield star outlining that Joey Pelupessy is attracting interest from the Championship but is also open to staying with the Owls.

Pelupessy’s current contract at Hillsborough is set to come to an end in the summer, and it has been reported that he is attracting the attentions of clubs abroad with interest from sides in the Netherlands and also in Turkey. While the Sheffield Star also reports that there have been conversations held between him and clubs outside England.

The midfielder has been an important player for the Owls so far this season and he has made 27 Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday so far (Sofascore). It is thought that he remains open to potentially signing a new deal with the club if they were to come in with an offer before the end of his current deal.

The latest report from the Sheffield Star also outlines that there is also interest in Pelupessy from unmanned sides in the Championship. That comes after he has been averaging 1.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and winning 2.8 duels per game this term (Sofascore).

Some Sheffield Wednesday supporters were suggesting that Pelupessy is the type of player that could do a job for them in League One next term if they are relegated and that they would be open to him staying. While others have been suggesting that he needs to go at the end of his deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Would definitely offer him a deal for next season. He would be very effective in League 1. #swfc https://t.co/27BE2heBV6 — Burkey (@jabjcb) March 19, 2021

I definitely wouldn’t be against Pelupessy getting a new contract, don’t think he’s been anywhere near as bad as people make out this season. Always puts a shift in, would do a job in League 1 #SWFC https://t.co/POSI9MufbW — Joe 📝 (@DeLudoScribo) March 19, 2021

Unpopular opinion but I'd have him for L1 https://t.co/KFPa23qdsu — James Stenton. (@Stento1867) March 19, 2021

He’s the only one who tries… he’s never gonna be pogba but on low wages I’d probably keep him #swfc https://t.co/maEZeQTbNm — SSGR (@GazRobinson1) March 19, 2021

Nice guy, but not good enough if we want to progress. If he gets an offer from another Championship club then he wants to snatch their hands off. #swfc https://t.co/QtJbu17biF — Jonathan Garnett (@jonogarnett) March 19, 2021

Seems a great lad..can’t fault his effort or commitment but players like him are why we are where we are..Needs to go — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) March 19, 2021

Have we slumped to such a low that we are thinking that Joey Pelupessy signing a new contract with us is something we should be pleased about — Robert Moody (@RobMoody60) March 19, 2021

If he gets a new deal that just sums this club up. He's a defensive midfield player that get's caught of position A LOT. He's a trier & you can't fault him for that but we need more. He is part of why we are in this mess like the rest of the players. He needs to go. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) March 19, 2021

Get rid. Lad has a good attitude but quality is massively lacking. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 19, 2021

If our fans seriously think we're gonna be able to sign a better CDM than Joey for League 1, they're in for a shock. — George🦉 (@GeorgeeeThomp) March 19, 2021