‘He wants to snatch their hands off’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest update on 27-y/o’s future

6 mins ago

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the latest report from the Sheffield star outlining that Joey Pelupessy is attracting interest from the Championship but is also open to staying with the Owls.

Pelupessy’s current contract at Hillsborough is set to come to an end in the summer, and it has been reported that he is attracting the attentions of clubs abroad with interest from sides in the Netherlands and also in Turkey. While the Sheffield Star also reports that there have been conversations held between him and clubs outside England.

The midfielder has been an important player for the Owls so far this season and he has made 27 Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday so far (Sofascore). It is thought that he remains open to potentially signing a new deal with the club if they were to come in with an offer before the end of his current deal.

The latest report from the Sheffield Star also outlines that there is also interest in Pelupessy from unmanned sides in the Championship. That comes after he has been averaging 1.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and winning 2.8 duels per game this term (Sofascore).

Some Sheffield Wednesday supporters were suggesting that Pelupessy is the type of player that could do a job for them in League One next term if they are relegated and that they would be open to him staying. While others have been suggesting that he needs to go at the end of his deal.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


