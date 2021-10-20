‘He wants to keep his job’, ‘Actually going for it’ – These Cardiff City fans react as McCarthy makes major changes for Fulham clash

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has made major changes to his team as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A run of six consecutive defeats has seriously heaped the pressure on the experienced former Wolves chief, particularly as the latest loss was a 3-0 hammering away to bitter rivals Swansea City.

McCarthy persisted with the back five that he has gone with in recent weeks for that game, but he appears to have reverted to a four for tonight, with Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson dropping out among others.

Elsewhere, youngsters Sam Bowen and Rubin Colwill are given a chance to impress, as Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna other senior players who aren’t involved.

It’s fair to say that the Cardiff fans were delighted to see McCarthy make the changes that they felt were required, and are pleased that he appears to have selected a more balanced XI.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

He’s actually going for it — Paul (@paulbond86) October 20, 2021

He wants to keep his job — Joshua (@__JoshuaJames) October 20, 2021

Actually a team with intent, why couldn’t this be the team that started on Sunday? — Connor Davies (@connordavies612) October 20, 2021

Assuming Bacuna, Ralls and Nelson are all injuries. Happy with side and intent although they still have a frightening job on their hands. Bench and options looks threadbare though. — Nigel Harris (@NigelBlues) October 20, 2021

Whatever the resut later this side has much better balance. A positive selection…Mick been reading the bulletin boards by any chance? — Ian Richards (@Ianrichards74) October 20, 2021

I would prefer, Morrison instead of Flint, Ralls instead of Vaulks but this is a big improvement from the Dross we've been served recently — Marc Morrissey 💙 (@I_AM_MUSH) October 20, 2021

A team/formation/set up that should’ve been played on Sunday, and for weeks prior.

Decides to break away from his beloved 5 centre backs against top scorers in the league.

Just feels all set up for an “I told you so” style post match interview when we get pumped. Pathetic. — Andrew O’Regan (@Andrew_ORegan) October 20, 2021