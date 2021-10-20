Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘He wants to keep his job’, ‘Actually going for it’ – These Cardiff City fans react as McCarthy makes major changes for Fulham clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has made major changes to his team as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A run of six consecutive defeats has seriously heaped the pressure on the experienced former Wolves chief, particularly as the latest loss was a 3-0 hammering away to bitter rivals Swansea City.

McCarthy persisted with the back five that he has gone with in recent weeks for that game, but he appears to have reverted to a four for tonight, with Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson dropping out among others.

Elsewhere, youngsters Sam Bowen and Rubin Colwill are given a chance to impress, as Joe Ralls and Leandro Bacuna other senior players who aren’t involved.

It’s fair to say that the Cardiff fans were delighted to see McCarthy make the changes that they felt were required, and are pleased that he appears to have selected a more balanced XI.

