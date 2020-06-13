Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He wants it, 100%’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as potential Clotet replacement speaks out

Chris Hughton has remained tight-lipped on a potential return to management with former club Birmingham City.

Blues will be on the lookout for a new manager at the end of the season, after it was recently announced that Pep Clotet is set to leave his role as head coach at the end of the campaign.

Clotet became head coach following Garry Monk’s departure in the summer and the 43-year-old has guided them to 16th place in the Championship table.

But the Spaniard will be departing St. Andrew’s at the end of the campaign in order to “explore other coaching opportunities”, meaning that the club will be monitoring potential managerial candidates.

One name who has been heavily suggested by Blues fans on social media is Chris Hughton, who has been in charge of Birmingham before of course.

Hughton took charge of Blues in 2011/12, guiding the club to a play-off semi-final finish where they were knocked out by Blackpool.

Since then, Hughton has had experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, and he has been out of work since the end of last season.

Speaking to ModernSoccerCoach.com, Hughton addressed the soon-to-be vacant job at St. Andrew’s, saying: “You get used to that speculation.

One thing I would always say is speculation is always flattering because if someone is talking about you or linking you to a job then it’s something that is flattering.”

“What I would also say is when you are commenting on these things you always have to have respect for the club itself.

“I had a wonderful time at Birmingham – it is speculation at the moment.

Whatever happens with everybody going into that job its a wonderful club that needs to get back to pushing for positions that will allow them to get back into the Premier League.

“Any nice words that I have had said from the Birmingham supporters are always really appreciated.”

Here, then, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to Hughton’s comments…


