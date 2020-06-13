‘He wants it, 100%’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as potential Clotet replacement speaks out

Chris Hughton has remained tight-lipped on a potential return to management with former club Birmingham City.

Blues will be on the lookout for a new manager at the end of the season, after it was recently announced that Pep Clotet is set to leave his role as head coach at the end of the campaign.

Clotet became head coach following Garry Monk’s departure in the summer and the 43-year-old has guided them to 16th place in the Championship table.

But the Spaniard will be departing St. Andrew’s at the end of the campaign in order to “explore other coaching opportunities”, meaning that the club will be monitoring potential managerial candidates.

One name who has been heavily suggested by Blues fans on social media is Chris Hughton, who has been in charge of Birmingham before of course.

Hughton took charge of Blues in 2011/12, guiding the club to a play-off semi-final finish where they were knocked out by Blackpool.

Since then, Hughton has had experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, and he has been out of work since the end of last season.

Speaking to ModernSoccerCoach.com, Hughton addressed the soon-to-be vacant job at St. Andrew’s, saying: “You get used to that speculation.

“One thing I would always say is speculation is always flattering because if someone is talking about you or linking you to a job then it’s something that is flattering.”

“What I would also say is when you are commenting on these things you always have to have respect for the club itself.

“I had a wonderful time at Birmingham – it is speculation at the moment.

Whatever happens with everybody going into that job its a wonderful club that needs to get back to pushing for positions that will allow them to get back into the Premier League.

“Any nice words that I have had said from the Birmingham supporters are always really appreciated.”

Here, then, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to Hughton’s comments…

I opened that article expecting him to dismiss the vacancy and the speculation. He didn't. I know he is a classy bloke, but what he said has left me feeling more optimistic that he would consider us again, than not! Without things finalised, I don't think he would say too much. — James lee (@jamesnevillelee) June 12, 2020

If this isn’t a ‘come and get me blues’ I don’t know what is. Can’t believe he’s 61 😮. Come home Chrissy — trevor reeves (@TrevReeves) June 12, 2020

He hasn’t dismissed it 👀🤔 @XuandongRen come on Dong gives us hope 🙏🤞🏼 #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) June 12, 2020

Lot depends how eager he is to get into football. He’d get a heroes welcome if he came back to Blues. We was a joy to watch under him. End to end football. — Michael Jabbari (@mike1983jabbari) June 13, 2020

There's a slight chance then… Given how other times he's been linked to other clubs he's full out rejected them completely — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) June 12, 2020

I’d love him back but don’t think anyone good would want to come with the way we are being run. He would be my first choice though — nowt but a g thang (@jonyoung10) June 12, 2020

Like it to happen, but never going to happen. He wants to manage in the Premier League. Not prepared wait & to invest his managerial prowess in a team to get there. Also does Blues have the ambition & funds (under FFP) that would allow him to do that. I doubt very much. — Clive Woodfield (@Clivewo) June 12, 2020

I'll take that as a come get me please — Luke Jones (@L_Jones29) June 13, 2020

Classy man. Doesn't sound like he wants it under the current circumatances. I remember opposition fans clapping the football we played under him — Paul Krol (@PaulKrol4) June 12, 2020

He wants it, 100%. — Kieran Bales (@kiebales_) June 12, 2020