“He walks into the team” – Middlesbrough strike transfer agreement with Premier League side: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, as confirmed via the Championship club’s media channels.

The 25-year-old has arrived at the Riverside Stadium on a three-year deal, with Boro possessing the option of triggering a further year’s extension.

Clarke has accumulated over 100 appearances at Championship level, enjoying two seasons with on-loan Derby County before emerging as one of West Brom’s top performers last time out.

Boro have started the season slowly and are yet to pick up a first win, however, they have conducted some excellent business late on in this window.

Three of our writers from here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Clarke’s arrival on Teesside and whether or not they expect him to start regularly at the Riverside Stadium…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Middlesbrough midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Adam Clayton Huddersfield Town Leeds United Doncaster Rovers Accrington Stanley

Billy Mulley

This is an excellent signing for Middlesbrough to make, with Chris Wilder finally recruiting a left-sided centre-back to provide his backline with balance.

Clarke has all the required abilities to thrive with Boro, proving to be dominant defensively when it comes to his ground and aerial duels in the second tier.

He is also an excellent ball carrier who will help Boro play through the thirds and will provide composure and intelligence when on the ball.

Lots of Championship clubs would have wanted to sign the 25-year-old, in an ideal world, as he is a player that can thrive in the here and now, whilst he is someone who has the potential to cut it in the higher division eventually, which is of course the overall ambition at Middlesbrough.

Clarke should slot right in as a left-sided centre-back in the current system deployed by Wilder and should play an integral role in the rest of Boro’s campaign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Absolutely.

The likes of Darragh Lenihan, Marc Bola and Paddy McNair have all done a job there at one time or another, but Clarke should be able to make the position his own going forwards.

I think Middlesbrough have been crying out for a left-footer on the left of their back three and as a result, Clarke should be a shoe-in.

Given his Championship experience in recent seasons, he should be able to hit the ground running for Chris Wilder’s side, too, when he is considered match fit.

After so many loan spells, having found a permanent home, I’d expect Clarke to thrive this season.

Marcus Ally

He walks into the team at left centre back.

Marc Bola is a decent option to have in the role and will provide an able backup option in that position to Wilder, but Clarke is an established promotion pushing centre back in the Championship, and his ball playing qualities should see him start games with regularity.

The Clarke signing may also free up Paddy McNair to play in midfield more often, where Boro are lacking since the departure of Marcus Tavernier, and alongside Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel the North East club will boast one of the best defensive trios in the division.

This is close to a no-brainer for Wilder.