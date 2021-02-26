‘He used to be my roommate’ – Exclusive: Leroy Lita keen to emulate Derby County figure

Leroy Lita has revealed that he is keen to emulate former Bristol City teammate and current Derby County assistant Liam Rosenior by securing a coaching role in the Championship, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Both players began their professional careers at Ashton Gate in the early 2000s before securing moves to clubs higher up the English footballing pyramid.

Rosenior hung up his boots to step into coaching in 2018 and is now Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Derby, while Lita is yet to call time on his playing career and is currently with non-league side Nuneaton Borough.

Joining that club has given him the opportunity to do a bit of coaching and it is something that he hopes to pursue in years to come, with the target of working his way back into the professional game.

“I live nearby and they’ve given me the opportunity to do a bit of coaching,” Lita said of Nuneaton in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

“I’m enjoying it. I always want to be a part of football in one way or another and eventually, I want to go back into the professional game as a coach or manager.

“I’m going to build my way up like I did as a player.”

The 36-year-old has a lot of respect for the progress that Rosenior, his former City roommate, has made in coaching – having started with the Brighton U23s before moving to Pride Park as a first-team coach and eventually becoming Rooney’s assistant – and believes that there is a lot more to come from the Rams man.

Lita said: “He used to be my roommate, so we used to talk football all day long. He’s really passionate about it and you can see that he’s going to do well.

“Hopefully, he gets plenty of opportunities to do well because his football knowledge is brilliant as well.”

It’s a path that the former Robins striker is also keen to follow.

“100%,” said Lita when pressed on whether he’d like to emulate Rosenior by securing a coaching role in the Championship.

“My aim is to get back into the professional game. Wherever I start I’m going to build my way up.”