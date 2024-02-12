Highlights Birmingham City and Watford are competing to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Birmingham fan pundit believes Amad would be an ideal signing, citing his outstanding performance while on loan at Sunderland.

However, the pundit is skeptical that Amad would want to join a struggling Championship team and suggests that Birmingham's league position could impact his decision.

Birmingham City have joined the race to try and sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United.

According to The Sun, the Blues face competition from Watford as the two leading clubs in the battle to secure the Ivorian’s signature when the summer transfer window opens.

Amad spent last season out on loan with Sunderland, but has struggled since returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

Injury in pre-season prevented him from playing until the end of the calendar year, which ended any hopes of going back out on loan last summer.

He has since made just one league appearance since returning to fitness, finding himself down the pecking order of Erik ten Hag’s first team squad.

Birmingham fan pundit claims Amad would be “ideal signing”

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that Amad would be an excellent addition to Tony Mowbray’s team.

However, he is sceptical that the player would want to take a step down to a team that is struggling in the Championship.

“100 per cent he’d be an ideal signing,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“If you look at what he did at Sunderland last year, he was outstanding.

“I remember when he played against Birmingham, and he tore us apart.

“He was absolutely fantastic, best player on the park, great in the transition.

“He’d be a fantastic addition to get him into the club.

“I think he’s an improvement on what we’ve got in those wide positions.

“But I’d say again, we’ve got a plethora of attacking talent, especially across the attacking midfield, be it no. 10, seven, 11.

“So, while I would absolutely bring him in, and I think he’d be an improvement on what we’ve got, I think we’ve got a need for players in other areas.

“The other side of it, if we’re a League One club next year, if we do get sucked into the relegation battle, he isn’t going to come.

“The other side of it is, if we finish quite lowly in the league, would he be attracted to coming to Birmingham?

“My gut tells me he’d like to go to a team pushing for promotion, so I think there’s a long way to go and we’d have to be relatively lucky, and things fall our way, for him to join.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are currently 19th in the Championship table following last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

A brace from Ike Ugbo sealed all three points for the Owls, closing the gap between the two clubs to six points.

The Blues are now just three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their midweek clash at home to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Amad would be an excellent addition if Birmingham can get him

Amad hasn’t really been given an opportunity at Man United, and may not at all now that Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as first-choice on the right-flank ahead of Antony.

So a loan move away from the club in the summer seems a distinct possibility as long as Ten Hag remains manager.

However, a move to the Championship may not be United’s preference at this stage as they may want the winger to start playing top flight football.

Either way, Birmingham will surely be competing with teams with promotion ambition to sign Amad, so would be relying on his strong relationship with Mowbray to try get a deal over the line, making it an unrealistic possibility right now.