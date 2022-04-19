“He ticks all the boxes” – West Brom fan pundit delivers Sean Dyche verdict with Steve Bruce’s future in doubt

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt believes Sean Dyche would be an ideal appointment as the club’s next manager.

The former Burnley boss was dismissed from his post 10-years into the role last week, with relegation from the Premier League looking a serious threat to the Clarets.

But many were surprised with the news that Dyche had left the club given how well he had done there during his decade in charge.

However, Burnley’s loss could be West Brom’s gain if they can convince the 50-year old to take over the club for next season.

Matt believes Dyche would be a great choice to replace the under pressure Steve Bruce this summer and that the former Millwall player ticks a lot of the boxes needed to be the Baggies boss.

“As soon as I heard that Sean Dyche had been sacked by Burnley, it was an absolute no-brainer that he should be the next West Bromwich Albion manager,” Matt told Football League World.

“I think he ticks all the boxes that Albion should be looking for.

“For example, he’s worked miracles on a shoestring budget.

“He’s got the best out of an average squad of players.

“He’s got a track record of promotion.

“He’s kept Burnley in the Premier League for a number of years, which is something obviously that Albion will need if we do get back up.

“Of course, he’s of a good age too so I think Albion could build towards the future with Dyche in charge.

“I imagine he won’t be afraid of speaking a few home truths and getting rid of a few players so Sean Dyche is an absolute no-brainer.

“I’d be more than happy with his appointment, definitely, as a long-term one.”

Bruce has only been in charge of the club since February, having replaced Valerien Ismael midway through the campaign, but his time at the club has been tumultuous.

The Baggies are currently 12th in the Championship table following a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest on Monday evening.

That has left the Hawthorns club six points away from the play-off places with only three games remaining, making a top six finish extremely unlikely this season.

Up next for Bruce’s side is the visit of Coventry City on April 23.

If Dyche can be convinced to take the West Brom role this summer then he would be a great appointment to replace Bruce.

But it is likely that the Baggies will face stiff competition for his services, with Dyche even having the potential to walk straight into another Premier League gig.

It doesn’t look great for the 61-year old’s future at the Hawthorns that Dyche’s name is being thrown around as a potential replacement for Bruce.

It is hard to see why he should remain with the club for next season given his results so far while in charge, as well as how toxic the environment at the club now seems.