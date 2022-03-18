“He ticks all the boxes” – Stoke eyeing up 45-year-old as potential Michael O’Neill replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are interested in replacing current manager Michael O’Neill with ex-Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, according to The Mirror.

The former Northern Ireland national team boss is under increasing pressure at the Bet365 Stadium, with his Potters side on a run of eight Championship matches without a win.

The Staffordshire side have slid down to 16th in the table and the hierarchy could turn to Farke in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

A man who has won two promotions to the Premier League with the Canaries, Farke is currently unemployed having recently departed Russian side FC Krasnodar without managing a game – but would he be a good fit for Stoke? We’ve asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart appointment for Stoke if they could pull it off.

Obviously, Farke is a proven promotion winner at this level and he did in style at Norwich City, whilst also working on a relatively modest budget, especially the first time they went up.

So, he ticks all the boxes in that sense, meaning it’s a no-brainer if Farke wants to come.

The style of play is an important one as well, because the current team are a tough watch at times and Farke would bring a way of playing that is much easier on the eye and it could benefit a lot of players at the club.

It’s important that the hierarchy only bring in a replacement for O’Neill who is a clear upgrade, which Farke would be.

Billy Mulley

It is certainly one that catches the eye and one that would promise to bring success back to Stoke City.

Farke has been successful in the second-tier twice now, winning the league both during the 2018/19 campaign, before doing the same last year.

We all know how competitive the Championship can be, and when considering that the Canaries were never the biggest spenders adds more glory to what he has achieved.

This season has fizzled away at Stoke, and whilst there were lots of positives to take from the start of the campaign, most positive elements have been wiped away.

Still possessing a more than capable squad, and add to that a full summer of shaping his squad to the best of his liking, then Farke could get a lot out of this Stoke side.

Many have tried and many have failed, however, Farke is a manager who only knows success in this division.

Alfie Burns

It’d be a coup if Stoke could pull this off.

Farke’s record in the Championship is superb, he’s delivered two Championship titles for Norwich and it’s always worth remembering where he picked them up from.

Yes, the squad he’s left behind look destined for relegation in the Premier League, but he’s also secured the club a lot of money in his time there.

Simply, he mastered the Championship with a mid-table squad that he inherited.

Stoke are in a rough patch right now under O’Neill, who for all his calibre and credentials, just doesn’t feel like he’s ever going to get it to click at the bet365 Stadium.

If a change is made, there’s no denying that Farke is the standout candidate to replace him.