“He ticks all of the boxes” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts with Terriers set to seal Ipswich transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, Danny Schofield has been working to add to his Huddersfield Town side this summer.

However, results haven’t been the best since the start of the season and as a result, the Terriers currently sit second bottom of the league.

Therefore, with the transfer window closing tomorrow, it comes as no surprise that the Town boss is working to try and add some further faces to his side.

One man the club have been linked with throughout the summer is striker Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich Town and now Football Insider have reported that the Terriers are on the verge of confirming the move.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner for his thoughts on the addition: “On the face of it, it’s a positive move. Perhaps not as ambitious as some Town fans would’ve liked. I think some Town fans would’ve liked us to either get a Premier League striker on loan or go out and buy someone with more experience.

“But, he ticks all of the boxes in terms of the demographic we would like apart from the experience really. He’s young, he’s athletic, I think he’s got a proven record as an athlete and also as a rugby union player so he’s clearly got that physicality we would like and he’s going to offer something different than Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes in that he’s, as far as I know, quick and we don’t have that from either of them.

“Jordan Rhodes is the fox in a box predator type striker and Danny Ward is the savvy, tenacious battler whereas this guy might fit Danny Schofield’s style of play a bit more being able to put balls down the channels or even with a young quick striker to chase. So if we’re spending half a million quid that’s great, nice to see us dipping our hands in our pocket. Many Town fans again, as I say, would probably like us to spend a bit more but because strikers who have got that experience are not in our price range.

“So hopefully he can come in, he needs to come in and be in and around the first team squad straightaway in my opinion otherwise it would be a question of why have we spent money on him now if he’s not going to come in and try to make an immediate impact.

“So yeah, I’m excited about what he could do for us. The last striker we signed from Ipswich was Jordan Rhodes and he did brilliantly in his first spell so let’s see what he can do, nice to have another player on board if he comes in and clearly it’s someone we’ve had our eye on for a while so if the recruitment team have done a good job then hopefully he’s someone that can come in, chip in a few goals and help us climb the table so good luck to him. Welcome to the club Tyreece.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Huddersfield Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does Aaron Mooy play for now? Rangers Celtic Shanghai Shenhua Brighton and Hove Albion

The Verdict:

Admittedly, Huddersfield could’ve looked at a more ambitious striker and this one could turn out to be a bit of a risk given he only has one season of regular football under his belt so far in his career, that being in League Two.

However, at 20-years-old, this also has the potential to be a signing for the future and if he can get up to the Championship level now then his future could be really promising which would make it a great bit of business from the Terriers.

As it stands, they do have strikers although, as Graeme says, you would like to think Simpson would come in and have a fairly regular part to play if they are paying a fee for him.

He does provide that different kind of game that Town currently have up front so it could give the club the versatility to be a bit more adaptable in their games too.