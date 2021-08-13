‘He still has plenty to offer’ – 29-year-old’s uncertain future at Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Anthony Knockaert seems unlikely to receive regular game time at Fulham this season, the 29-year-old did not make the squad for the Cottagers’ opening match to the Championship and he spent the majority of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman is vastly experienced at second tier level scoring 38 goals and assisting 36 in 224 appearances at the level, gaining promotion from the division with both Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Knockaert has endured a couple of below par campaigns by his own very high standards in the last two years and with two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage it would appear that Marco Silva does not include him in his first team plans.

Not many clubs in the Championship can compete with the wage budgets of the likes of Fulham so it may be more likely that he leaves England in this transfer window.

Despite his dips in form since leaving Brighton and Hove Albion, when fit and motivated, the latter being the most crucial, Knockaert is still a top class performer at second tier level and with the right management can be an effective squad player for the Cottagers at the very least this season.

Ben Wignall

I expected Knockaert to set the Championship alight last season with Nottingham Forest, so to end the season with just two goals and one assist was a really poor return for someone who was probably getting paid very handsomely.

We all know what the Frenchman can do on his day, however he will turn 30 years old in November and I feel as though his best days are well and truly behind him.

And Fulham’s acquisition of Harry Wilson was probably the final nail in the coffin for his chances of redemption at Craven Cottage this season – of course Wilson can play in the number 10 role as well but with the emergence of young Fabio Carvalho it means that the Wales international is likely to feature on the right of an attacking midfield three.

That is Knockaert’s strongest position as well which allows him to cut inside onto his left foot – but he’s just not really shown his quality in recent years.

If I was Fulham I would be aiming to offload this summer, but I can’t see him ending up at another English club and a move abroad seems the most likely bet – perhaps to his native France.

Ned Holmes

Unless a good offer comes in, I’d look to keep hold of him if I were Marco Silva.

He may not have been quite at his best in recent years but we’ve seen time and again what Knockaert can do at this level.

The arrival of Harry Wilson is certainly a boost but squad depth is so, so important when you’re pushing for promotion.

If Silva feels as though he can get Knockaert playing back at his best and happy in a bit-part role, then keeping hold of him is the best call.

That said, if a good offer comes in then it could make sense for Fulham to sell and look to reinvest the money.

Billy Mulley

Anthony Knockaert has enjoyed excellent success in the Championship in the past, but has been unable to replicate that in more recent seasons.

He was unable to provide the creative spark that Nottingham Forest needed last time out, in a season where it was staged for him to emerge influential once more.

Fulham possess one of, if not the best squad in the division this season and it is hard to determine where Knockaert could fit in. But, that is not to say that he cannot thrive at Championship level anymore. He is still one of the most effective players in wide areas, with his ability to cut in and create goal-scoring opportunities on stand-by to be deployed.

Fulham should try to sell Knockaert this summer. He still has plenty to offer, but not within the side that Marco Silva has at his disposal. His availability would certainly alert potential Championship suitors, whilst a move abroad could also be on the cards.

