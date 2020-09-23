‘He simply has to start’ – Lamouchi has key Nottingham Forest midfielder decision to make: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest confirmed the signing of Harry Arter from Bournemouth this week on a permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old bolsters the Reds’ central midfield options and subsequently it gives Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi plenty of decisions to make in-terms of who starts in the heart of midfield.

The likes of Arter, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva among others will all now be contesting for a starting berth in central midfield.

So, looking specifically at Arter, would you class him as a guaranteed starter for Forest?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

I’m sure we’ll see a lot of him this season for Forest, yes.

I must admit I personally wasn’t sure whether Forest would really need him in the middle of the park but with rumours circulating over some of their other midfielder options right now, perhaps it’s not such a surprise to see Arter arrive.

Providing he stays fit I think we’ll see plenty of him this season in the Garibaldi and his experience of winning promotion is bound to help a Forest side that needs a bit of a kick at the moment.

He’s an energetic presence and I think he’ll do well now he’s there, I’m just intrigued to see how the midfield dynamic evolves under Lamouchi now.

Jacob Potter

He simply has to start.

Arter really impressed me whilst on loan with Fulham last season in the Championship, and he played his part as they won promotion into the Premier League.

I think it’s a real coup for Nottingham Forest to strike a deal with Bournemouth to sign Arter, as I think he’s good enough to be playing his football in the top-flight to be honest.

Forest already have some strong options available to them in midfield, but I would expect to see Arter go into the starting XI in place of Ryan Yates, who is yet to convince me that he’s good enough to start on a regular basis.

Competition for places is the ideal dilemma to have for a manager, and Sabri Lamouchi will be hoping that Arter’s arrival can see the best out of all of his midfield options.

This is a very smart signing for the Reds.

Alfie Burns

I think he probably is.

Lamouchi has brought him in as a really experienced player and I don’t think Forest would have done that if he was just going to sit on the bench.

The midfielder played a crucial part in manoeuvring Fulham into a play-off position last season and he really showed his worth after the restart.

Jack Colback has a starting berth nailed down and I’d expect Arter to probably come in alongside him and Luke Freeman in the midfield.

That gives Forest flexibility to play 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1.

It’s a signing for the starting XI, for sure.