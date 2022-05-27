“He simply has to be” – West Brom secure signing of 26-year-old: Will he be a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have announced the signing of John Swift from Reading.

The midfielder has had a strong season in a struggling Royals side having scored 11 goals and contributed 13 assists in 38 games this season.

The move to West Brom will give the 26-year-old an opportunity to showcase his talents higher up in the Championship after six years with Reading.

The Baggies are looking to compete for the play-offs next season so will be expected to make more signings to strengthen their side before the new season kicks off.

With that in mind, we asked three of the writers here at FLW if they think Swift will be a guaranteed starter in the West Brom side next season.

Billy Mulley

He simply has to be.

I am quite surprised that he has not earned a Premier League, so for him to remain in the Championship, he has to be an integral figure for the Baggies as they chase a return to the top flight.

A midfielder who reads the game quicker than most and possesses creative abilities that would justify him operating in the top tier, Swift could thrive at The Hawthorns, especially when placed alongside the craft of Alex Mowatt and relentlessness of Jayson Molumby.

This is a huge coup for Albion and Steve Bruce, who have started off the summer transfer window exceptionally well.

Every single Championship club would love to have a player of Swift’s quality in their side, with the Baggies the lucky outfit who will next season.

Quiz: The big West Brom striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Baggies fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Andy Carroll make for West Brom last season? 17 14 10 8

Ben Wignall

John Swift is a fantastic signing for West Brom and I believe he will be their lynchpin in the number 10 role next season.

Despite using a 3-5-2 for most of his time as manager at West Brom so far, Steve Bruce has already indicated that a four-back formation will be utilised going forward, and if you look at his time at Newcastle the most likely variation will be a 4-2-3-1.

Bruce did not have an attacking midfielder in his squad that could make things happen in terms of both goals and assists, but in Swift he now has that.

In a Reading that that was lacking in quality for the most part last season, Swift scored 11 times and notched 13 assists, which is a fantastic record.

The 26-year-old also looks to have gotten over his past fitness issues, so all in all on a free transfer and the fact he should start on a regular basis, Swift is a fantastic addition to the Albion squad.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’d say John Swift would certainly be a starter for West Brom next season.

Even if it means Steve Bruce having to change his system, there is absolutely no way you can leave a man of Swift’s ability on the bench.

After 11 goals and 13 assists for Reading this campaign, it’s likely Swift had the pick of his clubs given he is available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract, and it’s unlikely he would have joined West Brom had it not been explained to him by Steve Bruce how he would fit into their system.

As such, I definitely expect to see John Swift as a regular starter for the Baggies next season.