“He showed the hunger and fight” – Reading fan pundit gives his verdict on contract for 30-year-old

Tom Ince joined Reading on loan in January for the remainder of last season and went on to make 15 appearances for the Royals scoring two goals.

Earlier this week, Reading announced that the 30-year-old has joined the club on a permanent basis with his Stoke City contract expiring at the end of the season.

The son of manager Paul Ince, the winger joins a Royals side that had a poor season last year finishing just one spot above the relegation zone so he will be hoping he can have a positive impact on the side.

Ince is the latest player to put pen to paper with Andy Yiadom and Tom Holmes also signing new contracts with the club recently.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny for his thoughts on the signing, and he told us: “Yeah, the signing of Tom Ince is very good. A player who did well at the end of last season.

“Obviously his Dad’s at the club but he showed the hunger and fight when he was playing.

“Three year deal for him, it’s a chance for him to resurrect his career and also the signings of Tom Holmes and Andy Yiadom as well are huge for us, three players on long term deals now that can hopefully help push us forward and keep the club going in an upward manner.”

The Verdict:

There are bound to be sceptics when it comes to this deal given that their new signings is their manager’s son but as Johnny says, the player did well during his time with the club last season.

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience which is something that the club may be able to take advantage of as they aim to push up the table next season.

Furthermore, the club aren’t in the best position as it stands but on a free transfer this feels like a solid signing.