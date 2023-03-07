“He shouldn’t miss out” – West Ham, Michael Carrick claim made after eye-catching Middlesbrough start: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Simon Jordan has suggested West Ham United should stick with David Moyes rather than make a move for Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick, giving his view on talkSPORT (6/3; 12:14pm).

The Hammers are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone after the weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Brighton while Boro are third in the Championship after Carrick’s impressive start to life at the Riverside.

But is Jordan right? Is it too soon for the former Manchester United midfielder to be linked with a Premier League job?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure these are the right circumstances for West Ham to go for Michael Carrick.

He’s clearly a coach with a bright future – we saw that from his short spell at Old Trafford and his eye-catching work at Middlesbrough – but asking him to replace David Moyes in a relegation battle is a risk.

Yes, Carrick has turned things around at Boro but they were never realistically at risk of going down and he would have much less slack to work with at the London Stadium.

The 41-year-old could well be a future Hammers boss but I’m not sure now is the right time.

I think he’s not far away from coaching in the Premier League but the best thing for him now is to stay where he is.

Adam Jones

It’s probably a bit too soon and maybe a potential move that’s wrong for all parties.

Carrick is still quite inexperienced at this stage and in the Hammers’ relegation battle, they could benefit from someone who has more experience of managing at the top level.

As Jordan says, Carrick shouldn’t get the job just because he played there during the early stages of his playing career. Why should he be more entitled to the job than someone like Vincent Kompany?

And looking at this possible switch from the former England international’s point of view, it’s a very high risk. He has the opportunity to record a promotion on his CV this season and he certainly has the ingredients at the Riverside to achieve that.

He shouldn’t miss out on that possible opportunity.

Billy Mulley

I do think it is a little too soon, especially when there is a very real possibility that Middlesbrough can win promotion and West Ham can suffer relegation during what remains of this campaign.

Carrick has done fantastic work at Middlesbrough thus far and I just could not see him being swayed at this point in the season.

Every player and all of the fans have bought into what Carrick has been trying to do and ultimately it is a very exciting camp at the moment and I do not see the West Ham job being very appealing at all.

If Middlesbrough fail to win promotion, then it would be no surprise if Carrick emerges on the radars of Premier League clubs.

I don’t think it would make much sense at all if West Ham started to chase Carrick, given how young he is and the fact that the job at the London Stadium would be crying out for experience.