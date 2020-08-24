‘He shouldn’t be top of Monk’s list’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lindsay has been with the Potters since the summer of 2019, but has struggled for consistent game time with Michael O’Neill’s side in recent months.

He made 23 appearances in total for Stoke during the 2019/20 season, and is also attracting interest from Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday will start the season on minus 12 points after off-the-field problems, and will be hoping they can fire themselves up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities.

The Owls finished 16th in the second-tier standings in the 2019/20 season, after a disappointing run of results in the second-half of the season saw them slide down the Championship standings.

But would Lindsay be a good addition to the Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of the new season?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

He shouldn’t be top of Monk’s list.

The Owls have already signed centre-back Chey Dunkley this summer, whilst have a number of other players contesting for that position with Tom Lees, Dom Iorfa and Julian Borner among those battling for a starting spot.

Lindsay has endured a tough time at Stoke City since arriving from Barnsley, and has struggled to force his way into the starting eleven, especially since Michael O’Neill’s arrival at the Bet365 Stadium.

On the face of it, I just can’t see Lindsay being a regular starter at Hillsborough ahead of some of the aforementioned centre-back already at the Owls, so I don’t see it as a move that Wednesday should be pursuing vigorously.

Additions in the striker department need to be the priority for me at Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Ned Holmes:

After a raft of summer exits, Sheffield Wednesday’s squad still looks a bit thin and the addition of Lindsay would help to strengthen it.

The Scotsman’s debut season with Stoke didn’t go to plan and it could be a move elsewhere is just what he needs.

Monk has already signed Dunkley this summer but I think his defensive line could still do with bolstering.

The arrival of Lindsay should do just that and he could become a key figure if he can return to the form he showed for Barnsley.

With money tight, a loan deal for the 24-year-old seems like it would work for both parties and help add thicken out the Owls thin squad.

George Dagless:

Potentially yes.

We know he can be a good defender at this level and he could be the kind of signing that brings new ideas to Sheffield Wednesday.

They obviously have some good defenders already with Chey Dunkley signing and Dominic Iorfa impressing last season.

With that said, Lindsay would have to work hard to get into the side but I think he has it in him and I think it’s worth the Owls bringing him in.