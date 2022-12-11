“He should try and push for this move” – Tony Mowbray eyeing Sunderland reunion with Blackburn Rovers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is eyeing a reunion with Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley at the Stadium of Light.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Mowbray is a big fan of the 23-year-old.

Buckley has struggled for game time since Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park, but was a regular under Mowbray when he was in charge in Lancashire last season.

With that said, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdicts on the links.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this has the makings of an interesting deal.

Clearly Buckley isn’t fancied as much as others by Jon Dahl Tomasson, and therefore if he wants regular football, it looks as though he may have to depart.

But whether the right club to depart for is Sunderland remains to be seen.

I think the key to this one is the Tony Mowbray link, though.

Although Sunderland do have decent midfield options already, you would think if Mowbray is bringing him in on loan until the end of the season, it is to play, and given that the Black Cats boss knows exactly what he can bring to the table, it may be a move worth doing for Sunderland.

Billy Mulley

I do understand that John Buckley is a versatile option who can have a positive impact in the Championship but I don’t think a move to Sunderland would be very productive.

The Black Cats possess strong midfield options as it stands, making a possible move to The Stadium of Light a rather strange one if it was to come to fruition.

Buckley’s ability to carry the ball and progress the play makes him an exciting watch but the likes of Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton offer a similar kind of service.

If there were to be departures, then a move to work under Tony Mowbray again does make a little more sense, but as things stand, I would not see this being very beneficial to any parties involved.

Ben Wignall

Buckley really thrived under Tony Mowbray at Blackburn, so with Sunderland needing extra depth in midfield, it’s no surprise to see him targeted.

The assumption that someone with a bit more experience would be targeted to rotate with Corry Evans, but Buckley would certainly be a useful addition if he can be secured on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

For whatever reason, the 23-year-old is out of favour under Jon Dahl Tomasson with other players preferred – this is a player who was being linked with Premier League outfits such as Leeds earlier in the year so he’s clearly got the quality.

It’s a waste of his talent to be sitting on the bench, so he should try and push for this move if he’s not going to get game-time at Ewood Park, despite signing a new deal until 2027 in September.