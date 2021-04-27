‘He should stay at Sunderland’ – Nottingham Forest, Boro, Cardiff, Millwall enter transfer hunt: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

A host of Championship sides are beginning to show an interest in Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke ahead of the summer.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough are interested in signing the 28-year-old, who could be available to sign on a free transfer with his contract up in June.

All four of those sides will be playing in the Championship next season and will be hoping to have a positive campaign culminating in a promotion push.

Where would be the best fit for Wyke, though? Here, we discuss the best option for the 30-goal striker…

Ned Holmes

With Kieffer Moore already there, I don’t think a move to Cardiff makes much sense but any of the others would be a good fit.

Forest need more quality in their forward line and Wyke is a completely different player from the likes of Grabban and Taylor.

Millwall and Middlesbrough are both desperate for a reliable goalscorer, so to me they look the best move for the Sunderland man.

Staying in the North East may appeal to Wyke, while he’d certainly fit the mould of Neil Warnock strikers of the past.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall have gone close to the top six for two seasons now and the towering forward could be just what they need to take the next step, which may sway him to join them.

George Dagless

I think he should stay at Sunderland, to be honest.

He’s found some real form at the Black Cats after initially struggling on Wearside and I don’t necessarily think he should be so hasty to leave, especially if Sunderland manage to get into the Championship.

However, if he is going to leave then I think Middlesbrough is the best option for him. There’s room for a forward after the recent exits at the club and he looks a striker that would excel under Neil Warnock, plus he knows the north-east area already.

Phil Spencer

While each of these clubs would offer Charlie Wyke a huge platform to impress next term, I think that Middlesbrough would be the best option for him.

Neil Warnock is looking for a new striker to come in and lead the line for his side which means that first team opportunities are almost guaranteed.

The Teessiders will be looking to get balls into the box and for a player who has scored most of his 30 goals through headers, you can certainly see why this is a move that makes sense.

Then you have the personal element.

Wyke is a North East lad and settled into life at Sunderland, but given that his family are from the Teesside area it could be a move that offers the least upheaval for the player and his family.

Everything about a move to Middlesbrough makes sense and so it’ll be very interesting to see what the futue holds for the player.