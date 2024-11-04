Luton Town have endured a very difficult start to their 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, the Hatters found themselves in the Premier League for the first time, and despite their lack of resources compared to the rest of the league, they made an excellent account of themselves.

Unfortunately, the test proved to be too tough as they suffered relegation back to the second tier, but they were able to keep their heads held high.

With Rob Edwards remaining at the helm, the belief among many was that Luton would push for promotion, or at least the play-offs once again, but so far that has not been the case.

From their opening 13 league games, they have won just three and drawn three, while they have lost a disappointing seven. They have conceded far too many goals, and it is causing a real inconsistency in their results.

Luton Town's last 5 fixtures Date Opposition Result 05/10 Sheffield United (A) 2-0 L 19/10 Watford (H) 3-0 W 23/10 Sunderland (H) 2-1 L 26/10 Coventry City (A) 3-2 L 01/11 West Brom (H) 1-1 D

This weekend, Luton drew 1-1 with promotion hopefuls, West Brom, which is a decent result considering the start that they have had, so perhaps they could be about to turn a corner. Following the game, he seemed confident that the side will improve, when speaking to Luton Today.

"The last three games, especially here, Cov, like I said, the other was maybe one step too far, but Watford, Sunderland and tonight, here at the Kenny, they’ve been three really good performances and, in my opinion, on another day we would have won all three games, but we haven’t."

"If we keep doing that, keep pressing the way we are, keep recovering the ball as much as possible and being a bit better in the final third, then the wins will come."

Carlton Palmer believes that Luton should believe in Rob Edwards

Unfortunately, football is a results game, so there will have been questions circling Edwards after Luton's poor start to the season, but former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, suggests that the club should put their full faith into him.

This is what Palmer had to say when he spoke exclusively to Football League World.

"For Luton Town and Rob Edwards, it's not the start that they would have expected. Life after coming out of the Premier League is often very difficult. They sit in 21st place, just outside the relegation spots on 12 points."

"It's simple, they're still only nine points off a play-off place, and we've seen it before with Nottingham Forest. If you build up two or three results, you can easily put yourselves in the top half of the table."

"They beat Watford 3-0, then they lost to Sunderland, and then they were 2-0 up at Coventry and ended up losing 3-2. I don't believe Rob Edwards, whatever happens this season, should be in any danger of losing his job."

"He should remain manager of the football club. I believe that Luton Town will kick on, and they will be in the play-offs this season. I really do believe that."

"They need to get a run going, we know that, and they are capable of that. They've got players there that are capable of that, and I think they will eventually get going."

Sacking Rob Edwards is not the solution

Luton Town would not benefit from getting rid of Rob Edwards and bringing someone new into the fold.

The 41-year-old built the majority of this squad, so should be given the time to produce results.

Their display in the Premier League last season was inspiring, considering their unfortunate relegation, and that was largely down to Rob Edwards.

His side had spirit and determination, and once they are able to find that again, they can be a real threat this season.

They did lose a few key players last season, and that should be taken into consideration before asking questions about Edwards' job.

There is no denying that their start to the season has been disappointing, but it is highly unlikely they will be near the relegation zone come the end of the season.

Their 3-0 win over fierce rivals Watford is one example of what this side can achieve.

It is now just time to find some consistency. Edwards has been exceptional for Luton over the last two years, so he should be rewarded with more time.