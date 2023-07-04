Gabriel Agbonlahor insists that Illan Meslier needs to stay at Leeds United to help the club back to the Premier League instead of moving on this summer.

Man United & Chelsea keen on Illan Meslier

It has been suggested that the French U21 international is on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea, among others, with the Whites looking for a £30m fee for the 23-year-old.

Meslier has been highly-rated over the years, but he struggled last season, with Sam Allardyce actually dropping the stopper for the final four games of the campaign as Leeds battled to stay up.

And, due to those struggles, Agbonlahor explained to Football Insider that Meslier should look to remain at Elland Road and help the team, as he would benefit from a year in the second tier.

“I think he should stay in the Championship and get more experience. He should prove that he is able to bounce back because at the moment he is not the level of a Premier League goalkeeper.

“He proved that with many mistakes, so I feel like he needs to build up his confidence by going to the Championship, as he is still very young, so this will help him gain experience before going back to the Premier League.”

Daniel Farke is going to want to address the goalkeeping situation at Leeds once his appointment goes through, with Joel Robles having also left the club this summer.

Will Illan Meslier leave Leeds?

It had been a tough season for Meslier, but that shouldn’t take away from the good performances he put in prior to that, whilst it’s also important to remember just how young the keeper is, so he certainly shouldn’t be written off.

The calibre of clubs who have been credited with an interest in Meslier shows that he is still rated, and if they do get an offer in the region of £30m it’s going to be hard for them to turn down - as it would be for any club in the Championship.

But, many would agree with Agbonlahor’s assessment here that Meslier could benefit from sticking with Leeds and helping them back. Playing away from the spotlight of the Premier League, and in a team that are now more dominant, could be just what he needs, and if Meslier does rediscover his best form, he would be a major asset to Leeds in the Championship and to their promotion push.