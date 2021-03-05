‘He should be moved on’ – Sheffield Wednesday preparing for player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are set for a very busy summer, regardless of what division the club are in.

Darren Moore has been tasked with keeping the Owls in the Championship, but with the team seven points from safety, it’s going to be a huge challenge.

Either way, the ex-West Brom chief will have some big decisions to make in the summer, and one player who has an uncertain future is Moses Odubajo, who is out of contract in the coming months.

The 27-year-old is currently out with a hamstring tear, so Moore won’t get to work with Odubajo for long before making a call.

So, does he warrant a new deal? We take a look…

George Harbey

Odubajo is a frustrating player because we all know how good he can be.

His form this season, though, has been patchy and has been for a while. He has been guilty of giving away silly fouls and penalties.

He’s 27 now, so Darren Moore will be looking at his squad and making decisions ahead of the summer, even though his side’s league position is precarious.

If Odubajo can impress between now and the end of the season, then he’ll give Moore a tough decision to make. They don’t have too many other options at right-back apart from Liam Palmer, though.

At the moment, I’d say no.

Ben Wignall

I’m in two minds about Odubajo, who does offer Wednesday something but I feel as though they could do better.

Odubajo can play at right-back, left-back and even on the wing, but he’s not exactly shone for the Owls in his near two years at the club.

He’s also not the most popular amongst Wednesday fans after he seemed unusually cheery following Lewis Grabban’s goal against them for Nottingham Forest earlier in the season and they probably wouldn’t be fussed if he departed this summer.

The 27-year-old can be effective at times, but I’m of the opinion after considering all the evidence that the club and Odubajo should probably part ways in the summer and try to improve at full-back.

Jacob Potter

He should be moved on in the summer.

Odubajo hasn’t been anywhere near his best, with the same being said for the majority of the Sheffield Wednesday squad to be brutally honest.

I still think that there are better options out there for Darren Moore heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

If the Owls are to be relegated into the third-tier of English football, then Odubajo is a player that I would be looking to move on, and not offer a new contract.

A clear out is needed at Sheffield Wednesday, and relegation could force their hands with that problem.