“He seems to be relatively highly rated” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as Potters eye move for 23-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City‘s squad has been assembled in a rather inconsistent matter over the, near on, four and a half seasons since the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Alex Neil will be hoping to receive the patience required to build a side in his own image at the bet365 Stadium, and that process can begin properly in the January transfer window.

Second tier clubs would have benefitted from the World Cup break in terms of affording them more time to prepare for January, than they would have ordinarily had in a regular season.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is on the radar of Stoke City, as per The Scottish Sun, and several other second tier clubs as we edge towards 2023, with centre back an area of priority for the Potters.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that it could be a smart addition if a sensible agreement with the Hibees can be reached.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “I must admit I don’t know an awful lot about Porteous.

“But, he seems to be relatively highly rated and I’ve said before that Stoke are going to need centre backs in the future.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 1. Ryan Shawcross Yes No

“Aden Flint and Phil Jagielka are ageing and Harry Souttar, I imagine, will be playing away from Stoke, either in January or in the summer.

“We’re going to need replacements for all of those, Porteous might be the man, for a reasonable transfer fee it’d be a good signing.”