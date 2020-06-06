‘He seems as blunt as that’ – Pundit identifies the key factor behind Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion push at Leeds United

Sky Sports pundit and ex-Leeds United man David Prutton has discussed his expectations for Leeds United when the Championship season resumes, and believes that Marcelo Bielsa’s edge will see them into the Premier League.

After more than three months with no Championship football, players and fans are gearing up for the restart. The EFL set a provisional start date of 20 June and it’s seen teams return to training this week and last week, including league leaders Leeds.

Bielsa’s side currently have a one-point lead over 2nd-place West Brom, with nine games and 27 points standing between them and Premier League football.

Writing for Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton discussed Bielsa’s cut-throat management style at Leeds, which has seen his team romp into the Championship lead this season:

“United’s group seem like they are a responsible group of players who have taken the fitness side of it very seriously, because from experience of pre-seasons and trying to get back to fitness there is absolutely no hiding place,” he explained.

"If you are not fit enough, you can't fake being fit and you can't fake passing fitness tests. You can either do it or you can't and I presume that the ones that can't do it, Marcelo won't use. He seems as blunt as that.

"I feel very positive about Leeds seeing this through, and they are tantalisingly close."

Bielsa's main criticism last year was that he overworked his players in the first-half of the season, leading to their demise in the second. After Christmas this time round the same story looked to be unfolding, but Bielsa rescued his side before they came crashing down, and their fitness looks to be at the level he's been striving for.

Going into the temporary halt as well, Leeds had just won their fifth-straight Championship fixture to nil, and were looking as good as they ever have under Bielsa.

The verdict

Bielsa has been known to be somewhat relentless in his team selection in the past, and with the way he might've exiled certain players. But credit where credit is due, because he looks set to deliver Premier League football to Leeds.

They look good for an automatic promotion finish and to win the league would be the cherry on top of a fine season so far for Leeds United and Bielsa, and it'd instantly write him into the club's folklore.