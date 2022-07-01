“He seems a completely different player since Ryan Lowe’s come in” – Preston North End fan pundit debates future of 27-year-old at Deepdale

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are going to be busy in this summer transfer window as Ryan Lowe looks to put his stamp on the side ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

North End showed a lot of potential in patches, but underwhelmed in others in 2021/22 and will be hoping to perform on a more consistent basis this upcoming campaign.

Brad Potts was one player who stood out last season for his performances under Lowe, and it will be interesting to see how loyal the former Bury manager is to those who served him well last term.

FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden would be very happy for Potts to stay at the club as a fringe player next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “I fully expect Brad Potts to stay at Preston North End this coming season, I really wasn’t sure about him in the first half of the season under Frankie McAvoy when he was playing in that midfield role.

“He did look very uncomfortable and he was getting a lot flack from the fans, but he seems a completely different player since Ryan Lowe’s come in, he’s slotted in really well at right wing back, which I don’t think any of us expected him to do.

“I think he’s been a bit of a cult hero, there was a big tackle at Blackpool with a big celebration, which obviously in itself isn’t enough to stay in the team, there’s no room for sentiment in football, but what he has done is adapted to that position.

“Even though I expect us to sign a wing back, who will probably start for Preston, I think he’s shown Ryan Lowe he’s definitely got enough to be a backup in that role.

“He scored a screamer at Stoke and he was a really solid performer towards the end of the season.

“I more than expect him to stay as a backup, even though his first team chances I think will be limited, I think he’ll be useful in the squad.

“It’s obviously a 46-game season plus cup games, it’s a lot on the squad especially with the World Cup, they’re going to be a lot of Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesdays as the Championship always is, so I think he’ll definitely play his part at right wing back.”