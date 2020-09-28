‘He scores goals’ – Tottenham lining up transfer bid for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham are eyeing a late move for Bournemouth striker Josh King as they look to provide some back-up for Harry Kane, as per the Telegraph.

The Norwegian international has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium all summer, with Manchester United also touted with a move for the 28-year-old attacker.

So, would King be a good addition for Spurs? Is he good enough? Can you see the Cherries offloading him?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

This would be a fantastic addition for Spurs in my opinion.

Spurs obviously need to bring in another forward as Harry Kane is quite injury-prone, and King is a player who has proved to be a handful in the Premier League before.

He scores goals, runs the channels really well and also creates chances for his teammates, so he’d be a shrewd addition to a free-flowing attacking line under Jose Mourinho alongside Son and Lucas.

I can definitely see King moving on, too, as Bournemouth will want to raise funds if a satisfactory offer comes in for the attacker, so if Spurs make a substantial offer for him then it would be hard for the Cherries to turn it down.

You’ve got to think about what King will want, too. At 28, he’ll want to be playing at the highest level possible, and even though Bournemouth have a shot at promotion this term, a move to North London would be really hard for the Norway international to turn down at this stage of his career.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this could be a smart signing from Spurs.

They’ve done some good work in the summer window and the addition of Gareth Bale is obviously very exciting but you feel they still lack a little in forward depth.

If Harry Kane were to pick up an injury – which is hardly out of the question given the time he missed last year – Heung-min Son would be the only player that can play as an out-and-out number nine.

King is a proven forward in the top flight and would help solve that issue.

Bournemouth have barely used the striker this season and if his head is turned they’ll surely want to cash in.

George Dagless

I think so.

Spurs are perennially looking for a back-up striker and I think King would be a decent option.

He can score goals at Premier League level, will work hard when called upon and shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, something that put Spurs off of the likes of Ollie Watkins.

I think for the right money, the Cherries will reluctantly accept, too, as they must know they have a player too good for the Championship in King.