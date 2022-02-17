“He said to me…” – Ian Evatt issues verdict on Bolton’s hopes of future Fulham deal

Bolton boss Ian Evatt believes the North West club are “in prime position” to sign Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey in the summer, with the 23-year-old admitting his spell at the Trotters is the highlight of his career to date.

Fossey was one of a string of impressive signings made by Bolton in January and has helped them climb to 10th in the League One table, eight points back from sixth, since his arrival – adding a goal and two assists from right wing-back.

The American’s current deal at Fulham expires next summer but with the west London club heading for the Premier League and the defender having never made a senior appearance for them, it would not be a surprise to see him on the move at the end of 2021/22.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt addressed the defender’s future and Bolton’s hopes of landing him permanently.

He said: “He has got another year at Fulham and they now look well on their way to getting back into the Premier League.

“What their plans are with him I don’t really know at this stage but we have put our hat into the ring, so to speak, and hopefully he will choose us. We think we are in prime position because he is in our building right here, right now.”

The Bolton boss added: “Right now we have to make sure he understands how important he is to us and how appreciated he is by the club. Hopefully, he will enjoy it that much that he wants to stay.

“We shouldn’t forget that this is his first real run of senior football. He had gone to Shrewsbury before and suffered a bit with injuries but they are a completely different club and team to us.

“He said to me just this morning that Saturday was probably the highlight of his young career so far and I told him ‘stick with us kid, there’s plenty more to come.’”

The focus, for the time being, will be on trying to mount a late play-off push, starting with their game against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Verdict

Fossey has been phenomenal since joining on loan from Fulham and you’d imagine that every single Bolton fan will be hoping the club can sign him permanently in the summer.

Such have been the quality of his performances that it would not be a surprise if Championship sides show an interest in the summer, which may make things difficult for the Trotters if they don’t go up.

That said, from what Evatt says it seems the 23-year-old is really enjoying his football at the League One club and he may feel staying put is the best thing for him.

It’s going to be an interesting situation to track, that’s for sure.