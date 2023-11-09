Highlights Norwich boss David Wagner has received support from incoming sporting director Ben Knapper and the club's owners amid increasing pressure.

Fans are calling for Wagner to be sacked following a poor run of form, but he will remain in charge for the upcoming match against Cardiff City.

The international break will be crucial for Norwich as Knapper starts his role as sporting director and the club decides whether to keep Wagner as manager.

Norwich boss David Wagner has revealed that he has had a discussion with incoming sporting director Ben Knapper, who has given him his support.

Pressure builds on Norwich boss David Wagner

After a positive start to the campaign, the Canaries have endured a miserable period, picking up just four points from their last nine games, which includes four successive defeats.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the pressure is really building on Wagner, as fans call for the former Huddersfield chief to go.

However, it was confirmed this week that he would remain in charge for the weekend trip to Cardiff City, although there has been change behind the scenes, with Ben Knapper starting his role as sporting director from Monday, a few weeks earlier than had been originally expected.

That decision prompted talk he could sack Wagner during the upcoming international break, and it remains to be seen what happens.

David Wagner confirms Ben Knapper talks

But, speaking to the Pink’Un, Wagner explained that he had held talks with Knapper, along with the owners, and he was given total support from all parties.

“Yes, of course. We have spoken about the situation, and he has judged it quite well. He said keep going as you have all the support. I feel this support from all sides, but we have to do better. Delia and Michael phoned me to say they had backed me.”

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Will Norwich sack David Wagner?

This is the right approach from the hierarchy, because the team has a big game this weekend and if they fail to back Wagner, it would just create more headlines and uncertainty going into the fixture.

Wagner is experienced enough to know that he is going to be under huge pressure, because you can’t lose the number of games that the Canaries have recently.

But, this does create the question, what happens if Norwich beat Cardiff on Saturday? Does that mean they will continue with plans to replace Wagner? Or will it buy the head coach more time?

Ultimately, time will tell, but it’s a real positive for Norwich that Knapper has brought forward his start date, as it’s clear the club needs a figure leading the football operations, to help get them back on track.

What next for Norwich City?

As mentioned, the next game is Cardiff this weekend, and there’s no denying it’s a big one for the Yellows as they look to pick up three points to end their dismal run, and to extend the six-point gap that exists to the relegation zone.

Yet, in many ways, the international break is what will be intriguing for Norwich. As explained, Knapper is coming in as Stuart Webber’s successor, and he will have a big say in how the club acts moving forward.

The major decision is going to centre on whether Wagner remains in charge, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. But, firstly, the boss will be working on a plan to beat the Bluebirds.