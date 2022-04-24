“He reminds me of Jonathan Walters of old” – Stoke City fan pundit delivers verdict on his Potters Player of the Season

Stoke City at one point looked like they might have a play-off push on the cards but with results floundering under Michael O’Neill at the back end of the season, a mid-table position will have to suffice.

The Potters are a side with some talent in their ranks and were looking at breaking into the top six at one point. It looked as though their boss could be leading them potentially back into the Premier League but it instead now appears he could be off at some point in the near future.

That’s because the club have tailed off in recent weeks and it has meant the side have slipped further and further down the Championship table. They’re 14th currently and are just outside the top half of the division, with three games left to play.

It hasn’t been an ideal season for them, especially considering the fact they are no doubt desperate to return to the top flight as soon as they can. However, there have certainly been a few bright sparks in their ranks and Football League World’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has revealed his choice for the Player of the Season award as Jacob Brown.

The 23-year-old may still only be early on in his career but with 12 goals and four assists in 42 league outings this campaign, the forward has been outstanding in terms of his output and is already a Potters regular. It’s made him the name on most Stoke fan’s lips – and Ben Rowley has admitted that he reminds him of ‘the Jonathan Walters of old.’

He said:”This is really close between two players but I’m going to go for Jacob Brown. He’s in double figures for the season which is very rare for a Stoke player, he has led the line brilliantly in terms of holding the ball up, in terms of pressing the backline, in terms of bringing other people into play.

“He’s just been the striker that we’ve not had for a few years now. He reminds me of Jonathan Walters of old and it’s great to see and he’s pushed other players from out of the starting eleven as well and he’s the mainstay up front now.”

The Verdict

Jacob Brown is certainly a leading contender, especially considering the fact he has been Stoke’s main output in terms of creativity, goals and assists this term.

The forward might be young in terms of his career but he’s proven that you don’t need to be well into your twenties or thirties to be able to become a key player for your club. He’s arguably the Potters most invaluable squad member right now and there are other members of that Stoke squad with years of experience and knowhow behind them too.

Ben Rowley is probably right in saying he could be the club’s Player of the Season then. In a campaign that has ultimately fizzled out, there are still some positives to take forward into next season and Brown is one of them.

There might be some interest in him this summer based on his showings over the course of the season – but the Potters should be holding on tight to him if they can.