“He really was outstanding” – Carlton Palmer provides thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday individual’s display at Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday ran out as 1-0 winners at Port Vale on Saturday afternoon, with Will Vaulks’ first goal for the Owls proving to be the difference.

The combative midfielder netted in spectacular fashion when he curled an effort in off the bar 20 minutes into the second half.

The summer signing from Cardiff City has had to be patient, given the levels of competition in the midfield, but enjoyed an excellent 90 minutes in Staffordshire.

Sharing his thoughts on Vaulks’ performance on the whole at Vale Park on Saturday, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He really was outstanding on Saturday.

“The pitch was was terrible and so it was very difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to get the ball down and play which they like to do.

“Will was everywhere, closing down, making tackles and obviously scored the winner. (It) shows the strength in the squad.”

The verdict

A player of Championship quality, it is no surprise that Vaulks performed to a very high level at the weekend.

The surprising element in all of this is the fact that he scored a worldie to secure all three points for the Owls, however, he has managed to score a few long-range strikes during his career.

Vaulks was the subject of interest in the second tier during the summer, with Sheffield Wednesday managing to beat a whole host of Championship clubs to his signature.

Vaulks knows more than anyone that he will have to continue putting in strong displays like the one on Saturday to remain in the starting XI, with the midfield competitions at an extremely high level.