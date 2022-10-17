“He pulls no punches” – Jordan Rhodes gives verdict on Mark Fotheringham’s time at Huddersfield Town so far

Huddersfield Town have not had the strongest start to the new season despite making the play-offs last year and as a result manager Danny Schofield was sacked earlier in the season.

Mark Fotheringham has since come into the club as the manager but since joining things haven’t picked up as quickly as he may have hoped.

Since his arrival the Terriers have played four games but only won one of those, drawing one and losing the remaining two.

As a result, Town still sit in the relegation zone and are in desperate need of some results if they are to start moving up in the table.

This is something forward Jordan Rhodes knows himself as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s important we fix the things we know aren’t up to scratch, but we want to focus on the positives in our game and build from those too.

“It’s demanding with the World Cup break upcoming and extra games midweek, but everyone has the same schedule.”

Whilst there are things that need to be improved at the club, Rhodes is pleased with the work they are doing with Fotheringham’s as he said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Mark, he speaks really well in training, he pulls no punches and it’s up to us lads to work as hard as we can in training.

“You appreciate that honesty as you get older, because that frankness is coming from the right place.”

The Verdict:

Results haven’t improved the way Fotheringham would have hoped since he came into the club but he needs the time to settle in and will be hoping that things can pick up soon.

It seems as though the players are happy to be working under him and if they could get a win soon then it could provide them with some momentum to take forward as they try to climb the table.

There is still plenty of time to go this season so the campaign isn’t over for the Terriers. However, Fotheringham could do with guiding his side to a win soon.