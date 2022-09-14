“He probably would’ve gone at the weekend” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to big Terriers news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After missing out on promotion to the top flight last season, Huddersfield Town lost manager Carlos Corberan and coach Danny Schofield was appointed as the man to take over the job.

However, the season hasn’t got off to the best start for the Terriers so far and they have now lost six of their eight opening games.

What’s more, Huddersfield are also second bottom of the league only above Coventry City who have played five games so far this season.

Last night Huddersfield suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wigan making it three defeats in a row and as a result, the club have now announced the departure of Schofield as manager.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner if he thinks this is the right decision from the Terriers: “Yes, I think it’s the right decision.

“I think he probably would’ve gone at the weekend if we’d have played then and I think that it’s no reflection really on him I don’t think. I think it’s actually a reflection on the owner Dean Hoyle who should never have made the decision to appoint him in the first place.

“Was a cheap, lazy, rash decision in my opinion to appoint him at a time when we needed experienced hands at the wheel so absolutely the right decision, correcting a previously calamitous decision at a time now where when we hopefully we can quickly right the ship as it were and get back on track to try and climb the table.

“We saw what happened with Nottingham Forest last year, they were in a similar position, sacked their manager and now are in the Premier League. I’m not saying that will happen with us, I’m certain it won’t. But we can certainly see how fortunes can be changed, how a team can be changed by making a decisive move like this at the right time.”

The Verdict:

This is the right decision from Huddersfield and one that has been made at the right time before Huddersfield get in a position that’s harder to come back from.

As Graeme points out, it does seem as though this was a lazy appointment from the club in the first place especially following a play-off loss before the departures of two key players.

There’s no reason why the Terriers can’t still have a good season and push up the table. However, the appointment now has to be the right one and Huddersfield should be favouring experience to help steady the ship and progress the side.