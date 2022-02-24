“He oozes creativity” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit reacts to January signing’s start at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kieran Sadlier opened his account for Bolton Wanderers in their 3-1 win over Lincoln City on Tuesday evening.

The January addition from Rotherham United has been a very dangerous attack-minded midfielder in League One in recent years and Ian Evatt will be looking to re-ignite that threat in the coming months.

The Trotters have six on the bounce at home and have reduced the gap to the play-off places to just five points.

Evatt’s men at their best have been too hot to handle for even some of the better sides in League One and will be relishing their outside chance of bursting into the top six.

Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Ben Timberlake is buoyed by Sadlier’s first few performances in a Trotters shirt.

Speaking to Football League World, Timberlake said: “I saw someone on Twitter say that if Kieran Lee is a Rolls Royce of a player, then Kieran Sadlier is a Bugatti.

“Which I thought was bang on, he oozes creativity, he has this presence about him, when he gets the ball you just want to watch.

“He’s fast, he’s technical, he gets where water can’t, he looks like a really exciting player, and as he gets more minutes in the tank I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Ádám Bogdán? Yes No

“Prior to January, we’d lacked that creativity in midfield, the lads we’ve brought in, Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey and Sadlier offer that.

“Fingers crossed he can kick on and keep contributing in goals and assists.

“He’s building up fitness because he’d been struggling for game time at Rotherham.

“Proper exciting player.”