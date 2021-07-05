‘He needs to think about his game time’ – Manchester City set sights on EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester City are rumoured to be targeting a move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

The 23-year-old has been with Fulham since 2020, after moving from Wigan Athletic. He went on to make 32 appearances for the Cottagers during the 2020/21 season, as they were relegated back into the Championship.

It appears as though his strong showings didn’t go unnoticed though, with Manchester City reportedly weighing up a move for him this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side won another Premier League title last term, as they finished 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Manchester City’s rumoured interest in Robinson, and whether they can see him leaving Fulham this summer.

George Harbey:

For many young players like Robinson, a move to Manchester City would normally be seen as a dream move.

They are one of the best teams in world football and will always be fighting for trophies, which is undoubtedly an excellent experience for any player.

But Robinson has got to ask himself whether he would be a regular feature for City if he moved to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Of course, he is still only young and has plenty of potential, but he is an upgrade on what they already have in the likes of Mendy and Zinchenko?

If the Premier League comes calling this summer, then it would obviously be hard for Robinson to turn that down, but he needs to think about his game time.

Billy Mulley:

Antonee Robinson screams out modern day full-back. His pace and athleticism allow him to be a real threat from deep and he has the ability on the ball to match.

Defensively speaking, he also impresses. He is strong in the air and does not allow the opposition to get in behind him very often.

He had a sensational season for Wigan when they were confined to relegation because of a points deduction, and as a result of that season alone, it would be surprising to see him back in the second-tier.

He has been highly sought-after for quite some time now and was incredibly unlucky not to earn his move to AC Milan. For City, they have struggled to find a world-class left-back for a while. The quality that Robinson would bring would certainly challenge that.

Chris Thorpe:

A good signing yes, but let’s be realistic here, he’ll only be a back up option for a club of City’s size if he signs.

He’s a talented lad and was unlucky not to get his high profile move to AC Milan, so I think he would love to move back to the Premier League.

I think every player worth their salt would be looking to leave if Pep Guardiola came calling, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he wants to leave.

He has proven that he can cut it in the top flight so a season in the Championship may seem like a step back.

Robinson possesses the qualities that City look for in their full backs and this would be a great fit for all parties.