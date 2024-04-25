It's been a frustrating campaign for Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, who has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans consistently, due to persistent injury issues.

The versatile 24-year-old was ruled out of Leeds' recent 2-1 defeat at Coventry City, and missed the two crucial matches against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

With his side competing for automatic promotion, this has been less than ideal timing for a player who would hope to make some sort of impact, and with Farke wanting a full squad to pick from during a busy last few weeks of the season.

Shackleton's Leeds future was up for debate going into the season, but he had forced his way into Farke's thinking early on and now stands every chance of earning a new deal next year after some impressive, energetic early-season displays in a variety of roles.

However, the utility man has since struggled with fitness and seen his game time heavily reduced in recent months, despite his exploits in the beginning of the campaign. The 24-year-old can operate at right-back, left-back, right-midfield, and central-midfield and that versatility could be what serves him well for getting another deal with his boyhood club.

Shackleton is fit after missing the last few games with illness and constant minor injuries all season, with the utility man an unused substitute during Monday's win over Middlesbrough. He has been involved in the matchday squad on 28 occasions this season, but has made just 14 appearances in all competitions, including 11 starts.

Carlton Palmer's Jamie Shackleton verdict

Shackleton has played just 10 Championship games under Farke out of a possible 44 this season, highlighting his injury woes. Since the 28th October, Shackleton has made just two very brief cameos from the bench in the Championship, one against Cardiff City in January, and in a recent victory over Hull City.

Despite that, Leeds are prepared to engage in talks with Shackleton to extend his contract, according to Football Insider. Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer gave his reaction to the news that his former side are now planning talks regarding a potential extension for the midfielder.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Daniel Farke has already expressed his admiration of Shackleton and his ability.

"He's been limited this season in what has been a difficult season, but he's 24 now and he needs to play.

"He had a strong season on loan at Millwall last year and just hasn't had the game time that he needs.

"I'm sure they'll sit down after Farke expressed how much he likes the player and his versatility.

"But if he's not getting game time in the Championship, then how's he going to get game time in the Premier League?

"It may well be that Leeds re-sign him and send him out on loan again, or maybe Shackleton will let his contract run down and move on.

"It will be interesting to see what transpires, but from a player's point of view, he is now 24 and you need to be playing regularly.

"As I say, if you're not playing regularly now, then how are you going to in the Premier League?

"Of course, from Leeds' point of view, they have seen what he has done on loan with Millwall, so I would bet they will extend his deal, send him on loan, which will protect the transfer fee they could get for him.

"But they have left it late, and he could now be available on a free, so it may be difficult to convince him of a new deal, as he won't want to waste another season sitting on the bench."

Related Daniel Farke shares significant Leeds United injury news ahead of QPR clash Daniel Farke has shared a Leeds United injury update ahead of their trip to QPR on Friday night.

Jamie Shackleton's Leeds future

The Whites will have a decision to make on his future at Elland Road come June, regardless of the division they are in.

If they go up, they may look to move on and sign better, but if they are a Championship club, then Shackleton may be a useful bench option, given his versatility.

However, for Shackleton at this stage of his career, he simply needs to play as much as possible and find a home, be it with Leeds or other suitors.