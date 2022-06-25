“He needs to play” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on immediate next step for Middlesbrough man amidst Chelsea and Manchester United interest

The success of Middlesbrough’s right-wing-backs last season in the Championship perhaps came as a surprise to most, with Isaiah Jones proving to emerge as one fo the club’s most important players during the 2021/22 campaign.

Djed Spence, who spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest from the Teesside club, also saw similar levels of success, playing an instrumental part as the Reds won Championship promotion via the play-offs.

With the pair now on the radars of Premier League outfits, Jones is currently being monitored by the country’s elite, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly casting their eyes over the 22-year-old.

Addressing the current situation regarding the Middlesbrough wing-back, pundit Carlton Palmer said: “I think he can make the step up to the Premier League. I really do. I think he’s an exciting talent.

“But again, education is playing.

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder

“The clubs that he’s been linked with are fantastic football clubs, but he will not be playing and there’s no point going there.

“If the deal can be done, that he goes and then he comes back on loan to Middlesbrough, yeah, then do a deal like that, but he needs he needs to play.”

The verdict

Proving to possess the necessary attributes to warrant a move to the Premier League, Jones certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

Scoring once and assisting nine in 42 Championship appearances, Jones’ pace, progressive abilities and end-product made him a real attacking threat for Boro.

As Palmer says, education is playing, and with Boro looking to mount a promotion push of their own, remaining at Middlesbrough could be the best thing for his development.

As attractive as a move to any of the three aforementioned clubs may be, regular football at this stage could prove to be more beneficial.