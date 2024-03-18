Highlights QPR struggling with lack of goals this season and could look to solve that via the transfer market this summer.

Lyndon Dykes' inconsistent performance has disappointed fans and a low goal output raises concerns over his QPR future.

With two years left on contract, QPR hope to sell Dykes for reasonable fee but lackluster stats spark doubts about his market.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have endured a rather challenging campaign as they battle to remain in the Championship.

Just eight games remain for Marti Cifuentes' side as they sit 20th in the table and a point above the drop zone. Their form has been very inconsistent, as they recently won three games in a row, including a dramatic victory away to title-chasing Leicester City, but now they are seemingly back to square one after a run of three win-less games.

Related The 3 QPR players who realistically could be sold for a fee this summer FLW takes a look at some of the players who could leave Loftus Road in the summer

One big issue for QPR this season has been a lack of goals as they have scored just 36 goals in 38 games; the fourth-worst record in the league. While this may come down to a shortage of creativity, questions will be raised regarding the quality of strikers.

Lyndon Dykes is having far from his best season in a QPR shirt, and if the Hoops are looking to bring in a new number nine next season, they may wish to offload the Scotland international.

QPR told to cash in on Lyndon Dykes

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has been rather disappointed with Dykes this season and believes that the best option, if possible, would be to cash in on the number nine in the summer.

He said: "With Dykes, I've not really been his biggest fan since he's been at the club. He's obviously had patches where he's scored a few goals and played well, but he's far from consistent; he's only got a handful of goals this season. Sometimes, the service hasn't been there for him, but he doesn't create anything himself.

"We had the opportunity to cash in when Millwall were interested in him, but we didn't, and we decided to give him another contract, which I was very surprised about. If there's an opportunity for him to leave in the summer, I think we should just take whatever money comes for him.

"He rarely impacts games. A lot of the time when he starts games, defenders know how to deal with him, and it shows how inconsistent he is with his goalscoring. If you look at his record overall for us, it's pretty horrendous really.

"He needs to move on and we need a different sort of option up there. There has been a lot of times where he has missed so many great chances. He's just not who you want as your regular number nine."

Lyndon Dykes' current contract situation

The QPR forward signed a new contract last summer, meaning he still has two years remaining on his current deal. If the club do wish to offload him in the upcoming summer window, they will be hoping that clubs can offer a reasonable fee.

Rangers and Burnley are among the clubs to have been linked in the past but it remains to be seen whether they would be interested in returning for him.

There is no denying that, since signing in 2020, Dykes has scored some crucial goals for the Hoops but this season he has been far from his best.

Lyndon Dykes' Championship stats for QPR, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 (As of March 18th) 34 4 1 2022/23 39 8 2 2021/22 33 8 3 2020/21 42 12 5

He has made 25 starts in the league and has managed to score just four goals; a horrid record in truth. His lack of attacking output this campaign has raised many questions among the QPR faithful.